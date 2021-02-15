FAB CBD Adds PM Chews To Its High-Quality CBD Product Lineup

Once again, FAB CBD uses innovation to expand on its already phenomenal top-shelf line of CBD products.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FAB CBD expands its already amazing product line with the addition of FAB CBD PM Chews. In keeping with its mission to use innovation and premium supplementation to help enhance customers' lives, the brand once again pushed the envelope with the thoughtful and careful crafting of its FAB CBD PM Chews.

Even though the brand's current CBD gummies are a customer favorite, the team at FAB CBD wanted to go one step further by creating the very best nighttime formula within the CBD industry. In order to do that, the team combined premium broad spectrum hemp extract from the brand's organically grown hemp plants with other meticulously researched ingredients.

To ensure that the nighttime formula was both safe and effective, the FAB CBD team spent an immeasurable amount of time making sure that the formula to their new CBD PM Chews was just right. While FAB CBD's original chews can be used at any time throughout the day, the new CBD PM Chews should only be used at night.

FAB CBD PM Chews are sensational nighttime gummies that:

Include Ashwagandha, an ancient herb, that's been shown to help improve sleep quality.

Contain GABA and L-Theanine to help calm the body and 5HTP to help send signals between nerve cells, allowing for better quality rest and relaxation.

Last longer than most nighttime sleep remedies due to the synergetic workings of the chew's powerful ingredients that help prolong rest while still allowing you to wake up feeling rejuvenated and ready to start your day.

FAB CBD PM Chews have a delicious Acai flavor, and also contain CBD Distillate and Melatonin. The chews have less than 2g of sugar, and are dairy-free and gluten-free.

"We are almost ready to start shipping these out and we think the demand is going to be bonkers," said FAB CBD's Founder in a recent statement. "Thank you so much for your continued support and trust in our products. We appreciate you."

While many avid CBD users are extremely familiar with the benefits associated with CBD gummies, many may not realize how fantastic a dedicated PM CBD gummy can be for sleep and overall general wellness.

Since 2017, FAB CBD has been on a mission to craft the very best cutting edge products on the market so that it can help customers live a preventative wellness lifestyle. To that end, the brand uses science, innovation, and premium supplementation that it formulates at FAB CBD, FAB Nutrition, and FAB Pets.

Finally, FAB CBD's main goal has always been to build a product line so that the everyday person could feel comfortable supplementing with hemp. The brand believes in formulating high-quality products with a specific purpose and intent. Because of this, everyone at FAB CBD does not believe in gimmicks or hype, just strong, solid, positive results.

"As a company, we stand for doing good by people," said FAB CBD's Founder in a statement on the brand's website. "Every order plays a part in us creating the highest quality products while still giving back to our communities."

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fab-cbd-adds-pm-chews-to-its-high-quality-cbd-product-lineup-301227990.html

SOURCE FAB CBD