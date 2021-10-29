Fab Cars - Introduces Fab Collabs

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fab Cars, a digital market place to buy and sell used cars launched by Trophy Automotive Dealer Group, has just introduced its newest initiative - Fab Collabs. The streets of Los Angeles are filled with spectacular cars and fabulous street art. Fab Cars wants to bring the vibrant feel of the streets of Los Angeles to automotive retail through the Fab Collabs program.

Fab Cars was built on innovation and the company values those that push boundaries in creativity. In light of the strategy, Fab Cars is announcing the launch of Fab Collabs: a program to promote creatives of all kinds and display their work for everyone to appreciate. At Fab Cars we want to foster a movement of forward-thinking artists and display their work in large murals. Fab Cars launched its first mural in August 2021 and is excited to put up a second mural at a new location in the greater Los Angeles area.

Fab Cars' first Fab Collabs event is a Mural Contest open to California residents that has a grand prize of $2,500 USD. Fab Cars newly acquired locations are filled with white empty walls on their exterior and Fab Cars wants the community of artists to envision these blank walls as their next canvas. It's time to get creative and submit designs for Fab Cars' next mural that will be displayed and appreciated on the exterior of a building in the greater Los Angeles area. Whether you're an established professional, or just starting out, Fab Cars encourages all levels of creatives to participate! Fab Cars will have the name of the winning artist on the mural, giving the artist an opportunity to gain publicity for their work.

To enter, head over to our Instagram @fabcarsapp and find out more about the opportunity to win $2,500 USD to have your work painted on one of our buildings.

If you have any further questions, feel free to email social@fabcars.com, or, send a direct message on Instagram using to the handle @fabcarsapp.

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or win the contest, and a purchase or payment will not increase your chances of winning. Must be a resident of the State of California and at least 18 years old. The contest submission period is October 25,2021 through November 15, 2021. All submissions to the Fab Cars Mural Contest become the property of Fab Cars and are subject to the official rules that can be found here: https://fabcars.com/mural-terms-october-2021 The official rules contain important terms and conditions, including entry submission requirements.

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12891511

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fab-cars---introduces-fab-collabs-301412007.html

SOURCE Fab Cars