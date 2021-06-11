FAA Selects Iris Automation To Participate On New BVLOS Aviation Rulemaking Committee

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Automation has been selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to participate in the FAA's BVLOS ARC (Aviation Rulemaking Committee), announced Wednesday at the virtual AUVSI FAA Symposium. The UAS BVLOS ARC will provide recommendations to the FAA for performance-based regulatory requirements to normalize safe, scalable, economically viable, and environmentally advantageous UAS BVLOS operations that are not under positive air traffic control (ATC). This ARC will take a holistic approach in recommending a performance-based, technology agnostic, regulatory framework for BVLOS operations.

Steve Dickson, FAA administrator, announced the new ARC virtually during his keynote address . "I'm pleased to announce that the FAA is forming a new Aviation Rulemaking Committee, or ARC, to help the agency develop a regulatory path for routine Beyond Visual Line of Sight operations. This committee will consider the safety, security and environmental needs, as well as societal benefits, of these operations. Within six months, the committee will submit a recommendations report to the FAA. I think we can all agree this is a big step forward, and it will help pave the way for routine package delivery, infrastructure inspection, and other more complex drone operations beyond the visual line-of-sight of the remote pilot."

Both the BEYOND program and the ARC are intended to assist the FAA in establishing safety and performance standards for BVLOS operation by working with a diverse array of industry and interested stakeholders . The BEYOND program provides real-world operational learning in the field and ARC suggests specific regulatory recommendations, across academia and standards bodies, infrastructure security, privacy, state/local/tribal and territorial bodies, technology, network and infrastructure, traditional aviation associations, UAS associations and manufacturers, and UAS operators.

Quote from Jon Damush, CEO at Iris Automation

"Iris Automation is committed to developing critical detection technologies and working closely with global policymakers and regulators to develop appropriate BVLOS safety standards. We are therefore honored to be selected to contribute to this progressive and continued effort by the FAA to work towards establishing real-world guidelines in making UAS operations safe and scalable throughout the United States. Building on the critical work already achieved by the FAA's IPP and now BEYOND programs, we look forward to continuing our participation in this extremely valuable industry/regulator collaboration."

Iris Automation participates in the Federal Aviation Administration's ASSURE program and the BEYOND program to advance complex BVLOS UAS operations in the US National Airspace System. As part of the BEYOND Program, Iris has so far partnered with four lead participants - the City of Reno, Kansas Department of Transportation, the University of Alaska Fairbanks (ACUASI) and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma . Iris had previously partnered with each of these lead participants in the FAA's UAS Integration Pilot Program (IPP) which concluded in October 2020.

About Iris Automation

Iris Automation is a safety avionics technology company pioneering Detect-and-Avoid (DAA) systems and aviation policy services that enable customers to build scalable operations for commercial drones; operations unlocking the potential of countless industries. Iris' DAA system runs entirely onboard the aircraft, allowing it to fly safely at long distances and without human intervention. We work closely with civil aviation authorities globally as they implement regulatory frameworks ensuring BVLOS is conducted safely, partnering on multiple FAA ASSURE and BEYOND UAS Integration Programs and Transport Canada's BVLOS Technology Demonstration Program. Iris is recognized by AUVSI as the number one Technology and Innovation Leader for 2020. Visit www.irisonboard.com .

