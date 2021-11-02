F45 Training Partners With Royal Caribbean

F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45" or the "Company") (NYSE:FXLV), the fastest growing fitness franchisor in the world according to Entrepreneur, today debuted an innovative, first-of-its-kind partnership with Royal Caribbean.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45" or the "Company") (FXLV) - Get F45 Training Holdings Inc. Report, the fastest growing fitness franchisor in the world according to Entrepreneur, today debuted an innovative, first-of-its-kind partnership with Royal Caribbean. Under the multi-year commercial partnership, F45 will offer its iconic 45-minute functional training fitness classes on Royal Caribbean's award-winning luxury Celebrity Cruise ships. F45 formally kicked off the partnership today with workouts on board the Celebrity Apex's maiden U.S. voyage.

"We are thrilled to work with Royal Caribbean on this exciting new partnership, bringing F45's functional, effective, fun and community-driven workouts to guests," said Adam J. Gilchrist, President, CEO and Chairman of F45. "We are committed to finding new and innovative ways to offer what we consider to be the world's best workout to new and existing F45 members around the world. With this partnership, we are expanding the reach of F45's fitness offering as we begin to market to the 30 million passengers who travel on cruise ships each year."

The first-at-sea debut of F45 further reinforces the Company's innovative go-to-market strategy and follows its similar first-ever partnerships with the U.S. Military as well as prestigious universities such as Stanford University, University of Southern California and University of Texas.

About F45

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 3,900 unique functional training movements to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company's global footprint. For more information www.f45training.com

