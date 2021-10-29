F45 Training Holdings Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results To Be Released Friday, November 12, 2021

F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45"; NYSE: FXLV) will release its Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 results for the period ended September 30, 2021, before market open on Friday, November 12, 2021.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45"; NYSE: FXLV) will release its Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 results for the period ended September 30, 2021, before market open on Friday, November 12, 2021. At 8:30 A.M. Eastern, on the same day, the Company will host a conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.f45training.com/ or by dialing 844-200-6205 or +1 929-526-1599 for international callers and entering passcode 991007.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available by accessing the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.f45training.com/. A telephone replay of the call will be available from 10:00 A.M. Eastern, Friday, November 12, 2021, through 10:00 A.M. Eastern, Friday, November 19, 2021, by dialing 866-813-9403 or +44 204-525-0658 for international callers and entering passcode 450466.

About F45

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 3,900 unique functional training movements to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company's global footprint.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005081/en/