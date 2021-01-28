F.N.B. Corporation's Banking Subsidiary Receives National Top Workplace Honors

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) - Get Report, has been named a Top Workplace in the United States by Energage - an independent research firm specializing in workplace engagement and organizational health. FNB was also honored within its own industry, receiving recognition from Energage as a Financial Services Top Workplace for 2021.

FNB's recognition is based entirely on employee feedback provided via surveys measuring the Company's workforce engagement and satisfaction. To participate in the program, organizations are required to have 150 or more employees in the United States and survey at least 50 percent of their employees.

"Being named a Top Workplace USA solidifies FNB's status among the most respected employers in the country and validates the investments we've made in a unified culture that prioritizes our team and gives them the confidence and support they need to grow and excel," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "With continuous input from our own employees, FNB strives to create a culture that promotes engagement, transparency and collaboration. These attributes led to the strong support our team provided to our customers, communities and each other during the pandemic."

This is FNB's first national recognition as a leading workplace, bringing its total number of workplace awards to more than 30, including honors in the different markets the Company serves. For more information about honors FNB has received for its differentiated client experience, workplace culture, and leadership in the community, visit the Company's Awards and Recognition webpage at fnb-online.com.

About F.N.B. CorporationF.N.B. Corporation (FNB) - Get Report, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad ( Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $37 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fnb-corporations-banking-subsidiary-receives-national-top-workplace-honors-301217462.html

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation