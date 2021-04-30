F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company Strengthens Private Client Advisory Team In Maine With New Hire

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that Michael Genovese, CFP® has joined the firm as a Private Client Advisor in Maine. Mr. Genovese has more than a decade of financial services experience and expands F.L.Putnam's private client advisory team to 17 professionals.

"Mike is a great addition to our Portland team," said Tom Manning, CEO at F.L.Putnam. "He brings deep financial services and investment knowledge in the private client space and will help us expand our offering and capabilities throughout the region."

Mr. Genovese most recently served as a Branch Manager at TD Ameritrade in Maine. During his tenure at TD Ameritrade, he led a team of financial services professionals and managed 250 client relationships. He previously held advisory roles at Wells Fargo and Edward Jones. Mr. Genovese holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER ™ professional designation.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management CompanyF.L.Putnam Investment Management Company, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, provides investment management, financial planning and consulting services to high-net-worth clients, endowments and foundations. For over 35 years, we have delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. We serve clients from offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. More information is available at www.flputnam.com.

