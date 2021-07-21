F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company Names Ryan McQuilkin Managing Director, Fixed Income

WELLESLEY, Mass., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that Ryan McQuilkin, CFA®, CFP® has joined the firm as Managing Director, Fixed Income. He will be based in the firm's Wellesley, Massachusetts office.

"Ryan is a tremendous addition to our investment management team and will significantly enhance our fixed income investing capabilities," said Tom Manning, CEO at F.L.Putnam. "I had the pleasure of working with Ryan previously. He is a talented fixed income leader and will play a key role in helping us manage this asset class for our clients."

Mr. McQuilkin most recently served as Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income at Boston Private Wealth. During his decade-long tenure at Boston Private, he oversaw more than $2 billion in fixed income assets for high-net-worth individuals and families. He previously held fixed income roles at U.S. Trust and Columbia Management. Mr. McQuilkin holds the CFA® charterholder and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional designations and is a member of the CFA Society Boston.

"I am honored to join this impressive team of investment professionals to help deepen F.L.Putnam's reach into fixed income markets," commented Mr. McQuilkin.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, provides investment management, financial planning and consulting services to high-net-worth clients, endowments and foundations. For over 35 years, we have delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. We serve clients from offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. More information is available at www.flputnam.com.

