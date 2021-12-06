EzFill Announces Presentation At The Upcoming Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

MIAMI, FL, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. ("EzFill" or the "Company") (EZFL) , a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fueling industry, announced today that it will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference taking place virtually on December 8-9, 2021. Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill, will present at 11:55 am EST on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Following the virtual presentation, Mike will be joined by Arthur Levine, CFO, for virtual one-on-one meetings.

To register and access the EzFill webcast presentation at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, please visit the EzFill website at https://ir.ezfillapp.com or register on Benzinga's event page here.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fueling industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, please visit https://getyourezfill.com .

Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Investor and Media ContactKCSA Strategic CommunicationsKathleen Heaney / Joshua Greenwald EzFill@kcsa.com

********