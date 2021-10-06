EZ NFT Partners With Artist, Innovator Roni Stretch To Introduce World's First Carbon Negative, Air Purifying Paintings

Art works held in numerous worldwide public and private collections, art galleries, and museums, including an array of athlete, musician and celebrity commissions.

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a company focused on identifying and growing top tech companies in emerging markets, today announced that its controlled subsidiary dba, "EZ365", has entered a partnership with artist Roni Stretch to bring his highly innovative carbon-negative, air purifying paintings to market. The pieces will be developed in collaboration with the company's EZ NFT division, which provides diverse opportunities to invest in the NFT space.

Through the partnership, EZ NFT will auction a very limited series of Stretch's iconic physical paintings and the one-of-a-kind NFTs inspired by them. The timing of this exciting event will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Los-Angeles based Stretch has contributed extensively to the American art scene for 25 years. His work has been shown at leading art museums in California and New York and is held in numerous public and private collections worldwide. His highly individual style leverages contradictions; photorealism and abstraction, light and dark, reality and altered states, smooth and rough textures, to deliver an emotional experience. His one-of-a-kind dichromatic painting process involves layering photorealistic under-paintings with numerous layers of paint applied over a multi-week process.

Stretch's living, breathing paintings are created using his proprietary, enhanced lab tested, Green Wise certified paint - purifying air by removing and absorbing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) including airborne chemicals, household products and carbon dioxide over a six to eight year period.

"I am excited to collaborate with EZ NFT to bring my works and the world's first patented paint technology to a new audience of collectors," said Stretch. "Bridging the physical and digital art worlds with air purifying, physical paintings, this collection will include my first-ever NFT pieces, with a unique NFT accompanying every painting sold."

"Roni Stretch's work is among the most unique and intricately created art I have ever come across," commented Russell Korus, EZ365 Founder and CEO of Wee-Cig. "Environmentally conscious collectors of physical art and NFTs will both love and benefit from the attributes of this incredible collection."

