Eyeson API Prevents Cyber Attacks For Safe And Secure Cloud Video Meetings In Business Workflows

GRAZ, Austria, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As business has been shifting to digital workflows over the past months, due to the CoVID19 pandemic, all real-time communication channels have become reliant on video conferencing.

GRAZ, Austria, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As business has been shifting to digital workflows over the past months, due to the CoVID19 pandemic, all real-time communication channels have become reliant on video conferencing. Implementing safe and secure video meetings in the business workflows and guarding the privacy of the information exchanged there has become a tremendous asset for businesses security. eyeson API service sets a new standard for spontaneously generated cloud video meetings in workflow integrations.

eyeson API service generates an instant link to start a temporary cloud video meeting

Online meeting solutions are coming up in digital workflows as part of the digital workspace disruption in diverse sectors like healthcare, insurance, education, real estate, coaching and government. In healthcare, for instance, medical consultations with a diagnostic or therapeutic background require the highest privacy standards. For the users' security, the eyeson API generates an instant link to start a temporary server in the cloud that is unique for the given meeting.

eyeson API based web front guarantees no downloads and installations

Since downloading desktop client software puts users at higher risk of being exploited by hackers, eyeson does not require any installation whatsoever and no plug-ins are needed. Video meetings can be accessed by a standard web front end via a meeting link which can be generated just seconds before the actual meeting, and sent to the participants via secure channels implemented in digital workflows. Every running video meeting can be joined using an anonymous name as well, by a guest link, which is generated on the fly during the live video conferencing session.

eyeson API configuration enables cloud on demand services

Sensitive data and classified information being shared in video meetings have become a target of sophisticated hackers. eyeson has an independent cloud approach letting customers choose their cloud provider: either in a private cloud, a cloud provider they trust, or simply the cloud account of their own company. The data that is generated and stored temporarily with the eyeson API-based service during a video meeting can be deleted automatically when the cloud server is shut down once the video meeting has ended.

Lock the video meeting to prevent others from joining the discussion

Andreas Kröpfl, CEO of eyeson explains, "The API based web-integration approach enables security features designed to keep meetings intrusion free. The lock-meeting-room function is blocking additional participants from joining."

eyeson is a leader in cloud based video conferencing with managed multipoint video processing technology at a scale. Based on its patented single stream technology, eyeson provides API video services to easily integrate video collaboration in business workflows for full customer engagement. eyeson is managing the cloud capacity, scalable video coding performance and data management for the customer. Based on WebRTC technology, eyeson provides browser-based video meeting integrations on all desktop and mobile devices.

Press Contacts: Giannenta Milio giannenta.milio@eyeson.com eyeson Media media@eyeson.com

Related Images image1.png

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eyeson-api-prevents-cyber-attacks-for-safe-and-secure-cloud-video-meetings-in-business-workflows-301268001.html

SOURCE eyeson