Eyesafe Is Pleased To Recognize The Second Anniversary Of SCR 73 Establishing October 10th As Blue Light Awareness Day In California

Mobile device screen protection accessories with blue light filtration to be donated to California students in recognition of the health issues associated with distance learning

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senator Richard Pan and the California legislature are to be commended for having passed the California State Resolution SCR-73 in providing awareness around the importance of encouraging citizens, particularly children, to consider taking proactive safety measures in reducing eye exposure to high-energy visible blue light.

Ophthalmologists, optometrists, and medical researchers continue to learn more about the dangers associated with blue-light exposure. The scientific community has produced a large and growing body of research, which identifies numerous known and emerging potential long-term concerns for all age groups with cumulative blue light exposure due to digital screen usage.

"Given California children and California workers are now required to spend even greater amounts of time in front of their electronic devices as a result of distance learning and remote working, it is more important than ever to take proactive safety measures in reducing exposure to high-energy visible blue light," said Justin Barrett, CEO of Eyesafe.

In commemorating this anniversary, InvisibleShield, a ZAGG Brands (ZAGG) - Get Report company, will donate VisionGuard® blue light screen protectors with Eyesafe technology to Improve Your Tomorrow and The Rose Family Creative Empowerment Center.

"At ZAGG Brands, we have been driven by a goal to create products that promote digital wellness," said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG Brands. "We're proud of our partnership with Eyesafe as it allows us to protect consumers by reducing exposure to potentially harmful blue light coming from their mobile device screens."

The California State Resolution SCR-73 identifies that "given the growing body of research around the breadth and scope of potential eye and systemic health impacts related to blue light exposure, the State of California encourages citizens, particularly children, to consider taking protective safety measures in reducing eye exposure to high-energy visible blue light."

InvisibleShield and Eyesafe remain committed to providing solutions that reduce exposure to high-energy visible blue light, which can have damaging effects particularly for children, without changing the screen colors or peak resolution users see.

To learn more about California State Resolution SCR-73 click here, and to learn more about InvisibleShield and Eyesafe solutions click here.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe is the worldwide supplier of Eyesafe ® technology, Eyesafe ® display, and Eyesafe ® standards, a suite of pioneering products and services that are shaping the consumer electronics industry's understanding of device usage, screen time, and the impacts of blue light-emitting devices. Eyesafe ® technology and the associated intellectual property portfolio was developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, and light management. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Eyesafe works to develop technologies and standards in conjunction with leaders in healthcare. Supported by the Eyesafe ® Vision Health Advisory Board, the Eyesafe Display requirements are based on the growing body of research for blue light exposure and the consumer electronics industry's requirements for accurate color performance. To learn more, please visit Eyesafe.com.

