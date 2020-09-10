EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, today announced that Nancy Lurker, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present in two upcoming virtual conferences in September.

Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, September 15Time: 4:40 PM Eastern Time

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment ConferenceDate: Wednesday, September 16Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time

A live webcast and subsequent archived replay of the presentations may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at www.eyepoint.com. The replay will be available for 90 days after the event.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.eyepointpharma.com) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company currently has two commercial products: DEXYCU ®, the first approved intraocular product for the treatment of postoperative inflammation, and YUTIQ ®, a three-year treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert ® technology for extended intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential six-month anti-VEGF therapy initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts with offices in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

