EyeGate To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) - Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report, ("EyeGate" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing products for treating ophthalmic diseases, today announced that EyeGate's President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian M. Strem, Ph.D., will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held September 13-15, 2021.

The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021.

The presentation and archived webcast will also be accessible in the investors section of EyeGate's website.

About EyeGateEyeGate is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing products for treating ophthalmic diseases. PP-001, is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory and small-molecule inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase ("DHODH") with best-in-class picomolar potency and a validated immune modulating mechanism designed to overcome the off-target side effects and safety issues associated with DHODH inhibitors. In addition, EyeGate is developing Ocular Bandage Gel ("OBG"), a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid, designed to protect the ocular surface to permit re-epithelialization of the cornea and improve ocular surface integrity. OBG, with unique properties that help hydrate and protect the ocular surface, is in clinical evaluation for patients undergoing photorefractive keratectomy ("PRK") surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery and patients with punctate epitheliopathies ("PE") as a result of dry eye. For more information, please visit www.EyeGatePharma.com.

