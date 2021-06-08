EyeBuyDirect Refreshes 5 TO SEE Collection To Commemorate World Ocean Day

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect has announced the addition of 11 new summer styles to the 5 TO SEE collection in time for World Ocean Day. Through this collection refresh, the brand is continuing the "Eyewear Sustainability" campaign launched earlier this year by reiterating its commitment towards a greener, more sustainable planet.

The 5 TO SEE collection is an eco-friendly eyewear product line and each pair is made from five upcycled plastic bottles. Highlights from the new styles include Osier (matte red, round), Lantana (clear nude, horn-shaped), Arolla (tortoise, square-shaped), and Cypress (clean green, geometric). Some of the new frames feature translucent recycled plastic, ideal for summer and outdoor activities. The frames are unisex and their price point starts at $55.

"It takes a sustained effort to protect the world's environment, and we continue to look for ways to do our part to help preserve our important ecosystems," said Jim Merk, brand director for EyeBuyDirect. "Through our 2020 research, we know that 61% of consumers are concerned about climate change, and 54% believe they can make a difference with their purchase. We're committed to building on our Eyewear Sustainability brand pillar by bringing to market new products made with repurposed or reusable materials and campaigns that bring attention to these global issues."

With only 20% of all collected plastics getting recycled, the 5 TO SEE collection focuses on plastic bottles collected before they become pollutants in the oceans. When this plastic is picked up, it is molded into frames and then crafted by hand. Once given a shape, the frames are fully inspected for fit, quality, and appearance.

Earlier this year, EyeBuyDirect announced its support for eXXpedition , a nonprofit organization that runs pioneering, all-female sailing research expeditions at sea and virtual voyages on land. Their programs are focused on investigating the causes of and potential solutions to ocean plastic pollution. A portion of the proceeds from 5 TO SEE will be donated to eXXpedition through the eyewear brand's partnership with 1% for the Planet.

Shoppers can customize their 5 TO SEE frames by adding blue light blocking protection , tinted lenses, and other prescription options to meet their eye health and style needs. Consumers can get their frames fast by choosing two-day delivery for $29. This collection is part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which allows customers to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's, and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2,000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy 1, Give 1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

