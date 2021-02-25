EY Unveils Expansion Of Technology Initiative With Launch Of Cloud Enablement Center For Financial Services In Phoenix

-- The EY Cloud Enablement Center reinforces the Ernst & Young LLP (EY) $1 billion technology strategy commitment through dedicated technology centers bringing together our market-leading risk, regulatory and technology experience with capabilities in areas such as cloud, analytics, cybersecurity, data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerate technology transformation.

PHOENIX, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY) today announced the virtual launch of its first EY Cloud Enablement Center (the Center), housed within the firm's Phoenix office. The Center represents the first of several technology hubs to be unveiled over time and will serve to build upon our existing technology talent and services capabilities while catering to the full breadth of regulated industry sectors.

EY's breadth of experience in technology equips the firm to serve forward-thinking businesses through dedicated venues that will continuously innovate with, and for, clients' evolving needs around an array of technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data, cybersecurity, analytics, and cloud.

"Our clients are increasingly seeking to accelerate technology adoption to realize digital transformation benefits for their customers, shareholders and employees alike. This is particularly challenging for those in highly regulated industries," said Nicola Morini Bianzino, EY Global Chief Technology Officer. "We want to arm our clients with the knowledge, tools and services that can help them overcome any obstacles around aging infrastructure, legacy operating models, automation challenges, regulatory enhancements and cybersecurity concerns."

EY has chosen Phoenix as the strategic location of choice for the first of these centers, given the presence of more than 20 financial services organizations, along with their significant IT facilities within the region. The Phoenix Center will focus on delivering an array of services and solutions for clients with cloud and agile technology capabilities. Other key services include strategic counsel around: legacy technology, operating models, policy, governance, cybersecurity, cloud native platform engineering, multi- and omni-cloud management, cloud migration and cloud managed services.

"Our financial services clients will be fully supported on their technology transformation journeys," said Raj Sharma, EY Managing Partner and Financial Services Consulting Leader. "By delivering the right experience and capabilities through dedicated virtual and physical centers alike, we will be equipped to provide the strategic guidance our clients need to stay ahead of competition."

Geoff Vickrey, EY Principal, and the EY Americas Technology Consulting Leader, noted that EY remains committed to providing our clients with experiences, insights and solutions that enable them to thrive in the face of uncertainty. He also remarked that these first-of-its-kind technology hubs can help clients leverage cutting-edge technologies in real and practical ways that accelerate transformation and growth.

These technology centers build off of the success of the EY wavespace™, a global network of growth and innovation centers that provide companies with access to an immersive experience, including design-based thinking, technology intelligence and deep business experience across disciplines and sectors to achieve breakthroughs in business transformation.

EY will tap the Phoenix technology and cloud talent market, bringing new economic opportunities to the city as part of the growth and expansion of the Center.

"The EY expansion in Phoenix reflects the tremendous opportunity, talent and future we see in this area," said Ron Butler, the EY Phoenix Office Managing Partner. "We are proud to base our new technology hub in Phoenix as part of the deep EY commitment to this thriving business community."

To learn more about the set of services that the Phoenix-based EY Cloud Enablement Center will provide visit: ey.com/eyfsocloud .

