EY Announces Thomas Colaiezzi Of LifeBrand As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Greater Philadelphia Award Finalist

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Thomas (TJ) Colaiezzi, President and Chief Executive Officer of LifeBrand, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2021 Greater Philadelphia Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Colaiezzi was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 27, 2021 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

"It's such an honor to be named a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year ®, the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs," said Colaiezzi. "This achievement is both a testament to the value of LifeBrand's innovative social media scanning solutions and also recognition to the talented and dedicated individuals who have worked tirelessly to bring our company and products from concept to reality."

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

"I am so pleased to be recognized alongside such a talented and inspiring group of business leaders and congratulate my fellow finalists," said Colaiezzi. "I look forward to celebrating our achievements together and to our future collective success."

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum ®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

Sponsors Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation.

In Greater Philadelphia, sponsors also include PNC Bank, DFIN, SolomonEdwards Group, Ballard Spahr LLP, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Murray Devine & Company and Pepper Troutman LLP.

About LifeBrandLifeBrand believes in the value of a strong personal brand on social media. With a mission to be the world leader in Social Media Health Check and Risk Mitigation Technology, LifeBrand has and will continue to develop the most advanced technology to detect and remove potentially harmful content from users' social media pages with secure AI-powered solutions for both individuals and businesses. With their patent-pending FCRA and EEOC compliant technology, they have built a safer, more compliant way to perform social media health checks and risk mitigation to protect the privacy and rights of employees and employers, and also provide a secure way for individuals to scan and analyze their social media accounts from the point of inception with a simple click. Learn more at https://www.lifebrand.life.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year ® Entrepreneur Of The Year ® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY PrivateAs Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

