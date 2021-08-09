EY Announces John Martillo Of SignaPay As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest Award Winner

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SignaPay LTD, a leading merchant services and payment solutions provider announced today that John Martillo of SignaPay was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2021 Southwest Award winner. The Entrepreneur of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Martillo was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program's virtual awards gala on August 4.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a winner of the Entrepreneur Of The Year award", says Martillo. "I founded SignaPay 13 years ago with the goal of democratizing credit card processing - making it more accessible to everyone. With the introduction of PayLo in the last 4 years we've really seen our mission become a reality. We've been able to offer affordable processing services to the small and mid-size business owners. This award recognizes our full team who have worked so hard to bring our vision to life. I am so proud to be recognized for our innovation and ingenuity and to join the ranks of such talented individuals across the country."

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Martillo will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Southwest award winner, Martillo is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum ® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

