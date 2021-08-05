EY Announces Doss Cunningham Of Nutrabolt As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Central Texas Award Winner

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that CEO and Chairman Doss Cunningham of Nutrabolt was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2021 Central Texas Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Cunningham was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program's virtual awards gala on August 4, 2021.

Nutrabolt, a global leader in active health and wellness, includes industry-leading sports nutrition brands such as Cellucor, original maker of C4® Energy, and XTEND, a top BCCA brand to its budding portfolio. The C4® product line has recently transcended the sports nutrition market to become the fastest growing performance energy beverage in the nation 1 while accelerating its market share expansion within the sports nutrition category. Through brand partnerships and strategic product placement within ecommerce and traditional channels, Nutrabolt sits at the helm of significant, sustained growth, setting the company up for continued success.

"I am so honored to receive this recognition, but candidly, it's really a team award," said Doss Cunningham, Chairman and CEO of Nutrabolt. "Our success has always been driven by a collective effort and I therefore dedicate this incredible award to my teammates, both past and present employees who have helped pave the way. I can't wait to see what the future brings for our amazing company and how it will foster my own personal growth."

An Austin native, Cunningham has been at the helm of Nutrabolt since 2007 and his entrepreneurial passion and understanding of health and fitness has contributed to his success in transforming the company from a start-up to an industry giant. Due to his passion and knowledge, he has developed a vast array of products to complement a consumer's fitness journey and believes in creating products with a science-first approach that also deliver on taste and performance. In addition to his professional ventures, Cunningham and his wife, Danielle, founded the GiveJoy Foundation with a mission to empower and guide students to a strong, healthy future through a program that emphasizes access to proper nutrition, advocacy of physical movement throughout the day and the importance of forming healthy habits and relationships.

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Cunningham will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Central Texas award winner, Cunningham is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum ®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Brian Niccol of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Saeju Jeong of Noom

Joe DeSimone of Carbon , Inc.

of , Inc. Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation

of Starbucks Corporation Jodi Berg of Vitamix

of Vitamix Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

and of LinkedIn Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani

of Chobani Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC

of Kendra Scott LLC Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of

and of Arista Networks

James Park of Fitbit

of Fitbit Daymond John of Fubu

About NutraboltNutrabolt is a global leader in active nutrition and better-for-you performance beverages, known and trusted by millions of active individuals, fitness fanatics, elite athletes, and people looking to optimize their performance in all aspects of life in and out of the gym. The company's portfolio includes industry-leading sports nutrition brands: Cellucor® - the original maker of C4®, the bestselling pre-workout in America, and XTEND® - the number one BCAA brand in the world. The C4® product line has recently transcended the sports nutrition market to become the fastest growing performance energy beverage in the nation while accelerating its market share expansion within the sports nutrition category. Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 150 countries, is sold through the company's owned e-commerce platforms, and is available at leading retailers across the nation, including Walmart, Publix, Amazon, 7-Eleven, GNC, Target, Kroger, Walgreens, and the Vitamin Shoppe.

