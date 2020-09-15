EY Announces An Alliance With UiPath To Help Businesses Drive Hyperautomation

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces an alliance between UiPath, the leading enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) software company, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), to help businesses implement hyperautomation at scale. The alliance has also been established with the respective EY member firms in Romania and India, with further global expansion planned in the future.

The EY Transformation Realized framework, an EY approach to help companies enhance their ability to adapt and drive value, brings tangible benefits to clients by placing humans at the center and providing technology at speed to scale innovation. As a leading provider of broad intelligent automation (IA) consulting services, EY teams provide industry-leading IA strategy and implementation support services across the globe with robust sector and process knowledge, to help clients generate long-term value. Together, with UiPath's market-leading hyperautomation platform, EY teams will help businesses create an effective digital workforce using automation to not only do things differently - better, faster and cheaper, but also to do different things - allowing organizations to accomplish new tasks not previously possible without automation.

According to a recent study, "Gartner predicts 69% of routine work currently done by managers will be fully automated by 2024." 1 This dramatic growth in the adoption of RPA, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) technologies such as machine learning, virtual agents, natural language processing and computer vision, helps companies unlock new levels of efficiency and effectiveness, as well as drive digital transformation. In addition, as businesses reframe their future amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations that have reached scale with automation efforts have experienced the resilience of the digital workforce while their global human workforce was suddenly and significantly disrupted.

The UiPath hyperautomation platform, and EY teams' IA methodology with reusable assets and accelerators, can help businesses achieve consistent and successful delivery of IA at the pace of hyperautomation. In addition, the alliance will assist organizations to implement hyperautomation at scale across complex global processes to achieve greater levels of business transformation.

Specifically, the EY-UiPath Alliance encompasses IA strategy, automation operating model development, opportunity discovery, IA technology design and development, and postproduction IA managed services. Leveraging these capabilities, businesses can effectively adopt RPA and other IA platforms that help drive significant return on investment, mitigate risk and improve resiliency, while also improving customer and employee satisfaction.

Jeff Aldridge, EY Americas Intelligent Automation Leader, says:

"Automation is key to driving digital transformation and staying relevant in an increasingly competitive landscape. As one of the largest providers of UiPath implementation services for EY clients and the largest UiPath customer, based on our internal use of the UiPath platform, we are confident that we are aligning with a trusted and reliable RPA leader. Across industries, companies can leverage the combination of EY and UiPath to scale their automation programs, and benefit from operational cost reduction, improved process effectiveness and increased customer and employee engagement."

Eddie O'Brien, Senior Vice President Operations and Partners, UiPath, says:

"Advancing automation to help organizations become faster and more agile is the core of our brand. Aligning our hyperautomation platform with EY allows us to enhance our offerings for customers by layering IA strategy and implementation services with our trusted and leading solutions. Together, we are elevating the value of RPA and IA across all business sectors and helping companies recognize the power and benefits of integrating hyperautomation."

For more information, visit ey.com/en_gl/alliances.

