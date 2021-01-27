ExxonMobil Comments On Engine No. 1 Nomination Of Director Candidates

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - Get Report issued the following statement in response to Engine No. 1's nomination of directors for election to ExxonMobil's board of directors at its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders.

ExxonMobil has engaged with Engine No. 1 since mid-December. The company's board affairs committee will evaluate Engine No. 1's notice of nomination and nominees in line with the corporation's by-laws.

ExxonMobil will continue to update shareholders in the coming weeks on the company's strategy to build long-term, sustainable value for shareholders. It will also provide updates on company performance and actions to address climate change, including initiatives to commercialize technologies which are key to reducing emissions and meeting societal goals consistent with the Paris Agreement.

ExxonMobil remains committed to investing in the company's industry-leading advantaged opportunities, significantly reducing costs and improving operational performance to deliver improved shareholder returns and maintain a strong and reliable dividend.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and the Energy Factor.

