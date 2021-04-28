Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - Get Report today declared a cash dividend of $0.87 per share on the Common Stock, payable on June 10, 2021 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on May 13, 2021.

This second quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the first quarter of 2021.

Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years.

