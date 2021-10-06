Exxact Corporation Releases New NVIDIA HGX A100 Powered Servers For AI And HPC Workloads

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, announced that it is now offering a new line of TENSOREX ™ servers featuring the NVIDIA HGX ™ A100 platform. This new line of GPU-accelerated systems allows researchers and scientists to combine simulation, data analytics, and AI to drive scientific progress.

NVIDIA HGX combines NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs with high-speed interconnects to form the world's most powerful servers. With 16 A100 GPUs, HGX has up to 1.3 terabytes (TB) of GPU memory, and over 2 terabytes per second (TB/s) of memory bandwidth for unprecedented acceleration.

Compared to previous generations, HGX provides up to a 20X AI speedup out of the box with TensorFloat 32 (TF32) and a 2.5X HPC application speedup with FP64 tensor cores. NVIDIA HGX delivers a staggering 10 petaFLOPS, forming the world's most powerful accelerated scale-up server platform for AI, data analytics, and HPC. The NVIDIA HGX platform has revolutionized a broad range of industries with over 2,000 applications optimized for GPUs to help you accelerate your work. NGC offers GPU-optimized and tested application containers for all the major deep learning frameworks to ensure that you're getting the most from your GPU infrastructure."

"As compute for AI models become more demanding, the NVIDIA HGX A100 with NVIDIA NVSwitch has the performance to enable training of massive neural networks with its unified memory architecture," said Andrew Nelson, VP of Technology at Exxact Corporation.

To view Exxact's line of servers featuring NVIDIA HGX A100 technology, click here .

