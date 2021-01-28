Exxact Corporation Joins Supermicro's STEP Program To Enable Remote Development On NVIDIA HGX A100-Powered Servers

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, announced today their participation in Supermicro's STEP program to accelerate remote development for NVIDIA GPU-powered workloads. STEP (Supermicro Test drive Engagement with Partners) allows Exxact's customers to remote test drive Supermicro's 4U NVIDIA HGX A100 8-GPU system utilizing third-generation NVIDIA NVLink technology.

Potential customers can apply for the program through Exxact's Test Drive website. Once approved, customers can link directly to the Supermicro NVIDIA HGX A100 platform to test and qualify their advanced workloads.

"Exxact Corporation is excited to collaborate with Supermicro to provide remote access to a powerful system TENSOREX TS4-195183185 containing eight NVIDIA A100 GPUs with 600GB/s GPU-to-GPU bandwidth capabilities, which will provide an excellent opportunity to prove its capabilities in accelerating code across a wide variety of applications and codes," said Andrew Nelson, VP of Technology, Exxact Corporation.

"Supermicro's collaboration with NVIDIA in the GPU Test Drive program, delivered through channel partners, provides a unique opportunity to test workloads on remote Supermicro servers leveraging the NVIDIA HGX A100 platform," said Don Clegg, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales, Supermicro. "This program will showcase the power of these servers to support diverse applications and accelerate time-to-market solutions."

More about the Supermicro HGX A100 Test Drive Platform

Supermicro's advanced high-density 4U servers feature NVIDIA HGX A100 4-GPU and 8-GPU baseboards. Supermicro's Advanced I/O Module (AIOM) form factor further enhances networking communication with high flexibility. The AIOM can be coupled with the latest high-speed, low latency PCI-E 4.0 storage and networking devices that support NVIDIA GPUDirect® RDMA and GPUDirect Storage with NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) on NVIDIA Mellanox® InfiniBand that feeds the scalable multi-GPU system with a continuous stream of data flow without bottlenecks.

About Exxact Corporation

Exxact develops and manufactures innovative computing platforms and solutions that include workstation, server, cluster, and storage products developed for Deep Learning, Life Sciences, HPC, Big Data, Cloud, Visualization, Video Wall, and AV applications. With a full range of engineering and logistics services, including consultancy, initial solution validation, manufacturing, implementation, and support, Exxact enables their customers to solve complex computing challenges, meet product development deadlines, improve resource utilization, reduce energy consumption, and maintain a competitive edge. Visit Exxact Corporation at www.exxactcorp.com.

