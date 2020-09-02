Exxact Corporation Extends Its Line Of AI Development Servers To Support Latest NVIDIA A100 PCIe GPU

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, announced that they are now offering a wide selection of servers for AI featuring the new NVIDIA A100 PCIe GPU. This new line of servers will allow researchers, developers, enterprises, and university labs to upgrade existing infrastructure or quickly deploy a state-of-the-art deep learning platform.

The NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU is at the heart of the new server line , so users can tackle tough computing challenges and deliver unprecedented acceleration at every scale for AI, data analytics, and HPC. The A100 GPU can scale up to thousands of GPUs or, using new Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) technology, can be partitioned into up to seven isolated GPU instances to accelerate workloads of all sizes.

The first GPU based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, the A100 can boost compute performance by up to 20x over its predecessor — making it the company's largest leap in GPU performance to date. It features several technical breakthroughs, including the aforementioned MIG technology for varying sized compute jobs, and new structural sparsity capabilities that can be used to double a GPU's compute performance. Furthermore, the NVIDIA A100 supports PCI Express Gen 4 (PCIe Gen 4) which doubles the bandwidth of PCIe 3.0/3.1.

"With the release of the A100, NVIDIA has again set the standard for GPU performance, scalability, and efficiency," said Jason Chen, President of Exxact Corporation. "Our AI training infrastructure comes pre-loaded with popular deep learning frameworks via our EMLI (Exxact Machine Learning Images) software stack, which allows our customers to realize massive performance gains of the A100 right out of the box." In addition, users also have access to the latest versions of GPU-optimized AI, machine learning, and HPC software from NVIDIA NGC, allowing users to build their solutions faster and achieve breakthroughs sooner.

Exxact Corporation will offer both Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC-based server options including the following:

NVIDIA A100 PCIe Servers Featuring AMD EPYC Processors

NVIDIA A100 PCIe Servers Featuring Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

For more information on Exxact's NVIDIA A100 PCIe Server line for AI visit: https://www.exxactcorp.com/Deep-Learning-NVIDIA-GPU-Servers

About Exxact Corporation

Exxact develops and manufactures innovative computing platforms and solutions that include workstation, server, cluster, and storage products developed for Deep Learning, Life Sciences, HPC, Big Data, Cloud, Visualization, Video Wall, and AV applications. With a full range of engineering and logistics services, including consultancy, initial solution validation, manufacturing, implementation, and support, Exxact enables their customers to solve complex computing challenges, meet product development deadlines, improve resource utilization, reduce energy consumption, and maintain a competitive edge. Visit Exxact Corporation at www.exxactcorp.com.

Contact: James Montantes, (510) 226-7366 x319, james.montantes@exxactcorp.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exxact-corporation-extends-its-line-of-ai-development-servers-to-support-latest-nvidia-a100-pcie-gpu-301121116.html

SOURCE Exxact Corporation