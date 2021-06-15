Exxact Corporation Expands Workstation & Server Lines With New NVIDIA Ampere Architecture-Based GPUs

FREMONT, Calif,, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, announced that it is now offering a wide selection of Valence™ and...

FREMONT, Calif,, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, announced that it is now offering a wide selection of Valence™ and TENSOREX™ workstations and servers featuring the new NVIDIA® RTX™ A5000, NVIDIA RTX A4000 , NVIDIA A30 , NVIDIA A10 , and NVIDIA A16 GPUs. This new line of GPU-accelerated systems allows flexibility for researchers and designers to deliver unmatched performance across a variety of applications.

For Exxact's workstation customers, the NVIDIA RTX A5000 offers the perfect balance of power, performance, and reliability and features 24 gigabytes (GB) of GPU memory to empower designers, engineers, and artists. The NVIDIA RTX A4000 offers 16GB of GPU memory and delivers real-time ray tracing, AI-accelerated compute, and high-performance graphics in a single-slot GPU.

For enterprise, AI, and HPC applications, servers equipped with NVIDIA A30 Tensor Core GPUs support a broad range of math precisions, providing a single accelerator for many workloads. Exxact servers powered by an NVIDIA A10 GPU can accelerate multiple data center workloads including graphics-rich virtual workstations with NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation (RTX vWS) software, all in a compact, single-slot form factor. Systems powered by the NVIDIA A16 combine with NVIDIA Virtual PC (vPC) software to offer customers a solution purpose-built for high-density, graphics-rich virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) with 64GB of GPU memory.

"Offering these new systems powered by NVIDIA GPUs enables our customers gain the flexibility, performance, and versatility they expect from any world-class system," said Jason Chen, Vice President at Exxact Corporation. "Exxact is looking forward to seeing the groundbreaking research our new system line will unlock," he added.

Exxact is now supporting several workstations and servers featuring the new NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPUs:

To view system options supporting the NVIDIA RTX A5000 and NVIDIA RTX A4000, click here.

To view system options supporting the NVIDIA A30, NVIDIA A10, and NVIDIA A16 GPUs, click here.

About Exxact Corporation

Exxact develops and manufactures innovative computing platforms and solutions that include workstation, server, cluster, and storage products developed for Deep Learning, Life Sciences, HPC, Big Data, Cloud, Visualization, Video Wall, and AV applications. With a full range of engineering and logistics services, including consultancy, initial solution validation, manufacturing, implementation, and support, Exxact enables their customers to solve complex computing challenges, meet product development deadlines, improve resource utilization, reduce energy consumption, and maintain a competitive edge. Visit Exxact Corporation at www.exxactcorp.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exxact-corporation-expands-workstation--server-lines-with-new-nvidia-ampere-architecture-based-gpus-301311257.html

SOURCE Exxact Corporation