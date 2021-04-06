Exxact Corporation Announces Support For 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

FREMONT, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, today announced support of systems featuring the new 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon®...

FREMONT, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, today announced support of systems featuring the new 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Series Processors.

Optimized for cloud, enterprise, AI, HPC, network, security and IoT workloads, 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors come with 8 to 40 powerful cores and a wide range of frequency, feature, and power levels. Exxact is offering customers a wide variety of system configuration options across their workstation and server platforms with these new processors in mind.

"With the new 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Series Processors, Intel has demonstrated that their processors are perfect for the computationally intensive workloads our customers utilize in their research." said Andrew Nelson, VP of Technology at Exxact. "By integrating these new processors into our systems lineup, our customers can unlock valuable insights from every application from edge to datacenter." added Andrew.

"Protecting data is essential to extracting value from it, and with the capabilities in the upcoming 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable platform, we will help our customers solve their toughest data challenges while improving data confidentiality and integrity. This extends our long history of partnering across the ecosystem to drive security innovations," Lisa Spelman, Intel corporate vice president in the data platform group and general manager of the Xeon and memory group.

Exxact will offer several system options featuring 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Series Processors including the following:

Exxact TENSOREX TWS-115999024-ISS Dual Socket, 4x GPU rack-mountable workstation featuring 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Series Processors

Exxact TENSOREX TS2-197278655-ISS Dual Socket 4x GPU server featuring 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Series Processors

Exxact TENSOREX TS4-133524070-ISS Dual Socket 10x GPU server featuring 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Series Processors

Learn more about Exxact's selection of systems featuring 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Series Processors at: https://www.exxactcorp.com/Intel-Xeon-Scalable-Solutions

About Exxact Corporation

Exxact develops and manufactures innovative computing platforms and solutions that include workstation, server, cluster, and storage products developed for Deep Learning, Life Sciences, HPC, Big Data, Cloud, Visualization, Video Wall, and AV applications. With a full range of engineering and logistics services, including consultancy, initial solution validation, manufacturing, implementation, and support, Exxact enables their customers to solve complex computing challenges, meet product development deadlines, improve resource utilization, reduce energy consumption, and maintain a competitive edge. Visit Exxact Corporation at www.exxactcorp.com .

