Exude Love Foundation And Rainbow Vomit Present The Rising: A Multimedia Awakening Performance

DALLAS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rising will make its mark on the Dallas cultural landscape when the interactive musical experience begins performances at the lauded immersive art exhibition Rainbow Vomit beginning April 9, 2021. The Rising is a multimedia experience combining live theatrical performance with interactive technologies and advanced projection mapping techniques that respond to sound and movement in real-time. Centered around themes of love and compassion and driven by the music of acclaimed UK group HÆLOS, guests will experience this dynamic audio-visual experience that plays into relevant themes of social unrest, division, and the need for kindness and unity.

Deanna Theis, writer and director of The Rising and producing curator of Rainbow Vomit aims to introduce guests to a world beset by social unrest that awakens to the power of love. She explains, "Humanity finds itself at a crossroads in the midst of an epidemic of division that has left many of us feeling hopeless and exhausted. We are craving change, but how do we manifest it? In this specially designed interactive performance, participants will be given the chance to create light where there is darkness, and realize the power that we each hold individually, and collectively, to become the agents of change we wish to see in the world."

"Combining live performers, ground-breaking interactive technology, and new, original music by the acclaimed UK group HÆLOS, we will take participants on a journey that will raise consciousness and expand perspectives by demonstrating the power to create light where there is darkness," says Theis.

The Rising is presented by the newly formed non-profit Exude Love Foundation whose mission is to raise individual vibrations through forms of art and creative expression designed to open us to humanity's true potential for love and compassion. The Rising is the first offering in a series of programs that will be produced in partnership with Rainbow Vomit to fulfill this mission.

To ensure both guest and performer safety, Rainbow Vomit has installed a CASPR Air Filtration System that produces a continuous flow of hydrogen peroxide molecules that provides up to a 99.96% kill rate of airborne pathogens, as well as requiring that all participants follow CDC directed guidelines by wearing face coverings during the performance. Theis says, "We strive to keep the magic and momentum of live and interactive performance art accessible in uncertain times. We are doing it with limited numbers, top of the line air filtration, and an abundance of caution through the rehearsal and performance process of The Rising. We are also including a commemorative mask with a positive message related to the performance".

Opened in 2019, Rainbow Vomit is a woman-led creative business that supports artists of many different mediums who have contributed to creating the world of Rainbow Vomit. Rainbow Vomit is Dallas' #1 rated immersive art exhibit.

The Rising will be presented in a limited number of showings over 1 month period starting on April 9th. This intimate 45-minute performance will be limited to 8 guests per experience to ensure maximum impact and both guest and performer safety. Tickets are available at exudelove.org and rainbowvomit.com .

SHOW DATES: Friday, April 9th, 2021 - Sunday, May 9th, 2021

*SHOWTIMES:Thursday: 7pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pmFriday: 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 11pmSunday: 5pm, 6pm, 7pm, 8pm*Showtimes are subject to change, please visit exudelove.org or rainbowvomit.com for show times

TICKETS: $60 admission, limit 8 participants per viewing, ages 18+ only

