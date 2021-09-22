ExtriCARE USA Hires Matthew Cranfill As Director Of Clinical Services

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExtriCARE USA, a national medical device company specializing in negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) distribution, proudly announces the addition of Matthew Cranfill, RN, BSN, WOCN, as Director of Clinical Services.

In his new role, Cranfill will oversee ExtriCARE USA's clinical services, focusing on product development and wound care education. With over 23 years of clinical experience and a distinguished track record in wound healing, Cranfill will take ExtriCARE USA's clinical program to the next level.

"Matt's impressive experience and skillset easily made him our top pick," said Peter Mason, President of ExtriCARE USA. "His eagerness to innovate and hands-on approach deeply aligns with our company vision. Matt brings tremendous value to our expanding team, and I'm excited about the impact he will have on our future growth."

Combining his extensive background and passion for wound healing, Cranfill brings the dedication and leadership necessary to drive ExtriCARE USA's clinical services. He has a keen eye for figuring out how to improve patient outcomes and clinician satisfaction.

"I'm thrilled to be joining ExtriCARE USA's forward-thinking team at such a pivotal time in wound care," said Cranfill. "There's a lot of potential for growth and innovation in the NPWT market, and I look forward to applying my clinical perspective to enhance the outcomes for the clients, clinicians and patients who use our products."

ExtriCARE USA firmly believes in NPWT's potential and is proactively investing in its future. The company is cultivating a strong network of dealers who will have direct clinical support and educational resources. ExtriCARE USA's goal is to boost the growth and success of NPWT, optimizing clinician satisfaction and the patient healing experience.

Looking ahead, ExtriCARE USA will be launching new portable, powerful and adaptive NPWT solutions to the market.

For press inquiries, please contact Binh Nguyen at 717-389-2928 or bnguyen@extricareusa.com.

About ExtriCARE USA: ExtriCARE USA is a national medical device distribution company specializing in negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT). Our products save clinicians time and benefit patients by introducing solutions that are mobile and provide a more flexible therapy. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram or visit www.extricareusa.com .

