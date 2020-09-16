Extreme Redefines Value Proposition For Cloud Management Industry; Adds Five Applications To ExtremeCloud IQ Pilot Subscription At No Additional Cost

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it will provide five valuable applications at no additional cost to ExtremeCloud™ IQ Pilot cloud management subscribers. Other providers typically offer these as stand-alone applications at substantial additional charge, increasing operational complexity and cost for customers. In contrast, Extreme considers these applications to be "essential services" and has added them to its ExtremeCloud IQ platform, therefore enhancing operational efficiencies and reducing cost.

Over the next 90 days, customers and partners with a Pilot subscription can access these essential services within the ExtremeCloud IQ platform, providing IT departments with all the tools required for complete network visibility, management, control, and compliance from a single tool. Delivering on its promise to make cloud networking effortless, Extreme is also offering a free ExtremeCloud IQ mobile app, providing IT departments with the ability to quickly and conveniently onboard new devices from anywhere and at any time.

Key Benefits:

Essential applications available within the platform enable Pilot subscribers to do more for their organizations at no additional cost, while potentially retiring overlay applications used to deliver these services. Applications include:

Extreme AirDefense ™ delivers 55+ threat vectors for Wireless Intrusion Prevention (WIPS) and adds Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy or BIPS as an Essential Service.

ExtremeLocation ™ delivers proximity, presence, and location-based services for advanced contact tracing in support of the location-intelligent enterprise.

ExtremeGues t™ delivers exceptional guest Wi-Fi access capabilities coupled with advanced network analytics for retail, hospitality, and large event venues.

ExtremeIoT ™ delivers simple and secure onboarding, profiling, segmentation, and filtering of IoT devices on a production network.

ExtremeCompliance ™ delivers automated and comprehensive compliance testing for PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR.

ExtremeCompliance ™ delivers automated and comprehensive compliance testing for PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR.

The new ExtremeCloud IQ mobile app, available October 1, 2020 in mainstream app stores, allows IT to quickly onboard new devices using just a serial number or leverage a smartphone or tablet to scan barcodes or QR tags. They can also manage and troubleshoot issues remotely, providing a simplified, flexible experience. This feature is a particular asset to those IT teams tasked with managing networks stretching across wide geographic areas or hundreds of buildings. ExtremeCloud IQ platform licenses come in multiple tiers. The Connect tier provides basic device management and is free with the purchase of any supported Extreme hardware platform. The Navigator tier now enables Extreme's established WiNG wireless solution to interface directly with the cloud and provides visibility and management features. The Pilot tier offers advanced infrastructure management, reporting, and remediation tools, including ML and AI-driven insights and analytics. Pilot tier subscriptions are $150 /year regardless of device under management, and offers public, private, or on-premises deployment methods.

ExtremeCloud IQ is trusted to manage over 1 million network devices each day and counting, making Extreme the fastest growing provider of cloud managed networking solutions.

Executive Perspectives Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer, Extreme Networks"There is a reason we have been named the fastest growing cloud networking provider by leading analyst firms. It is because we put our customers first, striving to take the work out of networking at every turn. Not only do we offer unmatched cloud deployment flexibility, unlimited data duration, and industry-leading uptime, but we have now made our advanced, essential wireless intrusion protection, location services, IoT management, guest access, and compliance services available to ExtremeCloud IQ Pilot subscribers at no additional cost, eliminating the need for disparate and overlay applications. With this announcement, we are yet again resetting the bar for providing maximum customer value."

Camille Mendler, Chief Analyst, Enterprise Services, Omdia "Modern enterprises want a complete, experiential view of their network - spanning health, users, devices, and more. Cloud-managed networking is the best way to deliver on complex needs with the flexibility to adapt to the unexpected, whether a threat or a new business opportunity. Extreme's suite of tools can help support enterprise innovation as much as performance and protection."

