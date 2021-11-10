Extreme Networks Announces Investor Conference Schedule For November And December 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced announced its investor conference schedule for November and December 2021:

Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference Ed Meyercord , President & CEO Tuesday, November 16 , 2021 3:00 PM ET presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

, President & CEO , 2021 presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Virtual Conference Rémi Thomas, CFO Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

Rémi Thomas, CFO Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day 13th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference Stan Kovler , VP Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations Dallas, TX Thursday, November 18, 2021 12:35 PM ET presentation and available for 1x1 meetings throughout the day

, VP Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations presentation and available for 1x1 meetings throughout the day Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference Rémi Thomas, CFO Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

A live webcast from the conference presentation will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:Extreme Networks, Inc. ( EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networksand the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

