Extreme First Networking Provider To Offer A Native Cloud Management Platform Located And Running In Canada

Canada's largest enterprises can now run ExtremeCloud IQ on Microsoft Azure data centres in Toronto, ensuring data privacy and sovereignty for Canadian deployments

Extreme expands highly skilled software engineering team in Toronto

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks , Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it is the first networking provider to offer a native cloud management platform located and running in Canada. ExtremeCloud IQ subscribers can now leverage Microsoft Azure data centres in Toronto to manage their enterprise networks, ensuring data privacy and sovereignty for citizens and providing a local option for global organizations doing business in the region. Additionally, Extreme announced it is committed to expanding its highly skilled software engineering organization in Thornhill, Ontario by 10 percent with local talent. Extreme is excited to offer a professional development program targeting interns and new hires from Canada's top universities in technology, including the Universities of Toronto and Waterloo.

Key Facts

Extreme has R&D facilities all over the world, including San Jose, California ; Thornhill , Canada ; and Chennai and Bangalore, India . Extreme's Thornhill team architects and develops innovative solutions for wireless, IoT, edge computing, and AI/ML applications, as well as public and private cloud technologies for the enterprise. Extreme is also the only cloud networking provider to have its wireless and global product development team led from Canada .

The ExtremeCloud IQ network management platform is trusted to manage more than 1.1 million network devices each day and counting, making Extreme the fastest growing provider of cloud managed networking.

ExtremeCloud IQ delivers unprecedented cloud choice, offering the industry's most flexible deployment model and only option for an unlimited data source. Extreme's cloud footprint now extends across 17 data centers on 5 continents, in 13 countries, allowing ExtremeCloud IQ subscribers to choose from leading cloud hosting providers according to geographical requirements, functional needs, and corporate guidelines. Subscribers can also manage their ExtremeCloud IQ instance in a private cloud, or on premises.

ExtremeCloud IQ is ISO/IEC 27001 certified by the International Standards Organization (ISO). Extreme is the first cloud-driven networking vendor to be recognized by the ISO for its commitment to information security management systems best practices and controls. To support compliance requirements such as Global Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR), all ExtremeCloud IQ customers retain the ability to delete any of their data at any time as part of their subscription.

Executive Perspectives

Scott A. Marrow, PMP, P.Eng., Manager of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Services, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board"As School Board networks become more sophisticated in order to adapt to changing student needs, our security posture has become more complex and demanding of backend systems. Adopting ExtremeCloud IQ has had a positive impact on our day-to-day administration, providing greater visibility and reducing time spent managing our distributed network. We were excited to learn of Extreme's new Azure data center in Canada, which helps address our concerns with data sovereignty and compliance."

Scott Murphy, Vice President of Business Development, Data Perceptions, Inc."Cloud network orchestration provides significant advantages, but data sovereignty interests have kept some Canadian organizations from reaping the benefits. ExtremeCloud IQ takes care of keeping network services running and secure, removing 80% of manual effort and allowing the customer to focus on the other 20% - service configuration and monitoring. In short, this industry leading platform saves administrators time and drives costs out of operating a network. Now that ExtremeCloud IQ can be provisioned to run in a Canadian data centre, we expect organizations that have been holding back on moving to cloud management to make the shift."

Paul Semak, Vice President of Sales - Canada, Extreme Networks" Canada has long been a hub of technological innovation, and Extreme has been a proud member of this thriving technology community for nearly 20 years. As we look toward the future, we are investing in the brightest people and the best technology to make our vision of effortless customer experience a reality. As the first and only cloud networking vendor to offer a regional data centre in Canada, we are removing barriers to cloud adoption for our customers and partners, ensuring they can leverage the fastest growing and leading cloud-managed networking solution in the industry, while providing in-country data residency, failover, and disaster recovery to advance their business.

