Extreme First Networking Company To Offer Universal Platforms For Enterprise Class Switching And Wireless Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced universal platforms for its switching and wireless portfolios. The new platforms enable simplified ordering, licensing, and warranty processes, as well as reduced complexity and flexible operations, creating a more effortless experience for customers. Extreme is the only networking vendor offering universal wired and wireless platforms for enterprise class infrastructure.

In today's world, requirements evolve rapidly and businesses must often choose from different operating systems to enhance capabilities, improve product usability, or simply extend useful lifespan. With legacy products this typically means a rip and replace. However, universal platforms from Extreme simplify the entire process. The same platforms can run multiple Extreme operating systems, providing flexibility and choice while minimizing total cost of ownership.

Key Facts:

Customers of the new ExtremeSwitching™ 5520 Series and ExtremeWireless™ AP300C and AP400C Series wireless access points (APs) can choose the appropriate OS for their business needs and activate it via automated, zero-touch deployment. They can do this through ExtremeCloud™ IQ, the industry's most advanced end-to-end cloud management platform, or manually through customized on-premises deployment. Offering choice simplifies use and deployment as well as purchasing and operations, as there is only a single hardware/software SKU to order and that hardware can be applied to multiple use cases.

The 5520 Series is a family of high-performance, feature- rich universal edge and aggregation switches designed for organizations seeking greater operational efficiency and capability. Providing end-to-end secure network segmentation, the 5520 Series includes 24- and 48-port 1 Gigabit models, 1/2.5/5 Gigabit multi-rate models, as well as a 24-port 10 Gigabit model. The series also offers multi-watt power over Ethernet (PoE) capabilities, making it an ideal wired backend for wireless APs or support for next-gen powered Ethernet devices, such as digital signage, pan-tilt-zoom cameras, smart lighting, or point-of-sale terminals. The 5520 further supports 10G and 25G modular uplinks for flexible linkage to other switches or devices over a range of media.

The AP300C and AP400C series universal access points are high-performance, high-efficiency, and deliver next-generation connectivity through Wi-Fi 6. The AP300C series are indoor enterprise APs based on a new system-on-chip (SoC) featuring two built-in dual-band radios, with options for models with either internal or external antennas. Advanced radio technology delivers Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) data rates up to 2.4 Gbps concurrently on both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz radios. The AP400C series provides 802.11ax data rates up to 4.8 Gbps in the 5 GHz band and concurrent 2.4 Gbps in the 2.4 GHz band. Unlike many access points that scan only part time, the AP400C's dedicated, dual-band sensor scans for rogue devices full time, protecting the network from vulnerability or attacks. Both APs continue the Extreme tradition of software-selectable radios (SSRs) capable of dual 5 GHz connectivity for indoor and industrial environments.

Extreme's universal switches and APs provide end-to-end, edge to core, secure, high performance operation with additional advanced, user-selectable policy capabilities. This unique flexibility allows Extreme's universal hardware products to be deployed across a range of edge, aggregation, and wiring-closet environments, and allows all enterprise-level services to be managed in a single platform for a single base price.

The Extreme Switching 5520 Series family will be available in November 2020 , and the AP300 and AP400 series will be available in January 2021 . The universal hardware will come with a limited lifetime warranty, providing platform replacement and access to publicly available software for the lifetime of the products. Customers will have access to 90 days of technical support (8x5) under warranty. Full technical support (7x24x365) is available at an additional cost.

Executive Perspectives Nabil Bukhari, Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Extreme Networks"For those companies proactively seeking operational efficiencies, choice, and flexibility, Extreme continues to create a path forward through differentiated offerings like our universal wired and wireless platforms. Universal platforms combined with ExtremeCloud IQ and our world-class service are the key enablers of an effortless experience. Our customers demand flexibility and choice for their investment in an intelligent infrastructure and universal platforms allow us to meet those demands while improving experience, reducing complexity, and saving our customers money."

Wim Coenen, CTO, Conscia Netherlands "We are known as a leader in IT and network infrastructure, and it is important to us to provide our customers with technology that can perform complex tasks and analyze massive data sets but at the same time feels easy to use and implement. As a partner of Extreme, we are excited about the concept of universal hardware. This flexible approach to hardware provisioning will save time and energy for our customers and future proof their investments. Those who have been part of the beta test of universal hardware are already indicating how beneficial this increased flexibility can be."

