Extraordinary Wingsuit Adventure, "The Connection," Now Streaming Exclusively On EDGEtv

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EDGEtv, an adventure lifestyle streaming service, recently released worldwide its latest action sports documentary, " The Connection," exclusively on EDGEtv. Two world- class athletes team up to make their ambitious dream a reality. Rock climber and wingsuit flyer, Frenchman Rudy Cassan, joins big wave surfer and a rising wingsuit flying star, Italian athlete Niccolo Porcella, on their quest to find a Wingsuit BASE jump that combines the three elements -- Sea, Earth and Air on the islands they grew up: Corsica and Sardinia.

"We wanted to open new wingsuit flights next to the sea in our home island of Corsica & Sardinia, where we could connect the 3 elements of paddling across the water, climbing the majestic walls and flying down to the beach," said Porcella.

"For three years we had this ambitious dream that we worked towards," added Cassan. "Our documentary told the story of what we had envisioned, and it has been the experience of a lifetime!"

"We are stoked to partner with Rudy and Niccolo on this amazing documentary," added EDGEtv's President Ian Woods. "We are excited to know our audience will share this experience exclusively on EDGEtv."

Born in Maui, Hawaii, Niccolo Porcella spent his childhood between Maui and Sardinia. Originally a water man and superstar in kitesurfing and big wave surfing, Niccolo's background and passion is in acrobatics and cliff diving, which helped him excel in wingsuit flying. He is also a health & fitness trainer and inspirational speaker.

Born and raised in France, Rudy Cassan is a world-renowned wingsuit flyer and alpinist, climbing mountain peaks to fly down with a wingsuit. He is also a highly skilled free climber, motivational speaker and filmmaker.

"Some people choose the ocean as their playground, others choose the mountains, and some chose the art of flight. But only a few master all three elements." - The Connection

