Extracker Announces New Hires In Product, Marketing, Sales And Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a recent $5.3 million Series A funding round, Extracker , the construction industry's only change order communication platform, announces five strategic hires across senior leadership. Joining the rapidly growing software company are the chief financial officer; VPs of product, marketing and sales; and the director of engineering.

"Over the past three years, we've strategically invested in a product the construction industry would love and provided great support during the sales and post sales process," said Cameron Page, CEO at Extracker. "With our new funding, we are adding leadership expertise and tripling down on our vision."

Extracker is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, and most early employees reside in the region. However, the company is embracing a distributed work model and recently added team members from Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Texas and Southern California.

Joining the Extracker team are:

Steve Klei , chief financial officer - Klei brings 25 years of financial and executive experience as operating CFO for five SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) companies, including four exits. He is an active board member for innovative startups across marketing, finance, and human resources. Steve was an early proponent of the SaaS business model and one of the first CFOs to take a SaaS company public.

Steve Klei, chief financial officer - Klei brings 25 years of financial and executive experience as operating CFO for five SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) companies, including four exits. He is an active board member for innovative startups across marketing, finance, and human resources. Steve was an early proponent of the SaaS business model and one of the first CFOs to take a SaaS company public.

Chris Tzortzs, VP of sales - Tzortzis brings 27 years of sales and sales leadership experience from SMBs to Fortune 10 Enterprises, and across all global markets. He has several family members in the commercial building industry and is passionate about the ability for technology to solve challenges that impede great projects, and provide universal benefit for contractors, subcontractors and owners.

Priyanka Jain, director of engineering - Jain leads the engineering team at Extracker, building the web and mobile applications to streamline the process of change order communication. She has nearly 20 years of experience as a software engineer and leader at industry giants such as Google, Yahoo!, and eBay. Most recently, she co-founded a construction tech startup to help homeowners optimize their home's space and market value.

Adam Dexter, VP of product - Dexter fell in love with Extracker having experienced the frustration of change orders and gaps in project communication as designer and builder for Summit Series and Summit Powder Mountain. He is a seasoned founder, product manager, and designer who brings 10 years of experience leading product and design teams to Extracker.

Ryan Crosbie, VP of marketing - Crosbie has 15 years expertise planning, launching, and scaling programs that deliver delightful and high-converting experiences along the customer lifecycle. Previously, he has worked at startups focused on reimagining project management, real-time collaboration, and engineering simulation from the ground up.

For more information, visit www.extracker.com .

About Extracker

Extracker is construction's only change order communication platform. We help subcontractors, general contractors and owners communicate project change order requests and time and material tags in an easy-to-use collaborative cloud-based platform so companies can always be on the same page. Along with our powerful communication platform, Extracker includes features like digital time and material tags, easy to use change order templates and more to further streamline the process. For more information, visit www.extracker.com.

