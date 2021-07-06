Extra Space Storage Publishes Sustainability Report

SALT LAKE CITY, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) - Get Report, a self-administered and self-managed Real Estate Investment Trust and member of the S&P 500, published its annual sustainability report. Extra Space Storage is the self-storage sector leader in sustainability winning NAREIT's leader in the light award, as well as being the top-rated U.S. Self-Storage company in environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts by GRESB, S&P Global, and JUST Capital.

Highlights from the 2020 reporting include:

The company celebrating 10 years of solar production - Over 31 GWh's of power produced in 2020 at over 400 locations

Significant reductions in like-for-like consumption year-over-year for energy use (9.4% reduction), water use (6.3% reduction) and for GHG emissions (7.0% reduction)

Updates on ongoing Diversity and Inclusion initiatives companywide

COVID-19 response - donations of N95 masks, storage space to first responders, and safety actions for employees and customers

"As one of the largest storage operators, we are future-focused as we take an innovative approach to ESG that enables us to maintain responsible performance in an everchanging world," said CEO Joe Margolis. "Our sustainability report not only shows our future directives and goals but gives tangible evidence of our committed actions over the last 10 years. Our focus on constant improvement and our commitment to our core values guides us as we continue to improve Extra Space Storage."

To view Extra Space Storage's Sustainability Report and other disclosures, visit ir.extraspace.com/sustainability.

