Extension Of Employer Application Period For Canada Summer Jobs 2021

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Ensuring that young people and Canadian employers have the supports they need to succeed and stay strong is key to driving our communities forward as we begin economic recovery.

Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced that the employer application period for the 2021 Canada Summer Jobs program is being extended until February 3, 2021, to allow more employers to apply for funding to hire young people. Not-for-profit organizations and private and public sector employers who have not already applied for funding are encouraged to do so today.

The 2021 Canada Summer Jobs program has an important role to play in supporting employers and young people during these difficult times. The program strives to give young Canadians between the ages of 15 and 30 paid work opportunities so that they can grow professionally and improve their skills in the not-for-profit, small business and public sectors. It also supports the delivery of key community services to Canadians.

For more information on how to apply for funding, please visit Canada.ca/Canada-summer-jobs. Applicants who are approved for funding will be able to hire youth as early as April 2021.

Quote

"Creating opportunities for young people to earn money, grow professionally and succeed in the workforce is more important now than ever. Young Canadians today face unparalleled challenges finding good-quality jobs that they are passionate about. The Canada Summer Jobs program presents tremendous opportunities for young people, and for employers who are looking to hire new workers. I invite all employers who have not yet done so to take advantage of this opportunity and apply for funding today."

- Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

Quick Facts

Canada Summer Jobs 2021 will support the creation of up to 120,000 job opportunities for young Canadians. This represents a 50% increase from the 80,000 Canada Summer Job opportunities approved in 2020.

2021 will support the creation of up to 120,000 job opportunities for young Canadians. This represents a 50% increase from the 80,000 Canada Summer Job opportunities approved in 2020. According to recent data from Statistics Canada's Labour Force Survey of December 2020 , the youth unemployment rate was 17.7% higher than other age demographics. There were 247,000 fewer youth employed in December 2020 than 12 months earlier, including 153,000 young women and 94,000 young men.

, the youth unemployment rate was 17.7% higher than other age demographics. There were 247,000 fewer youth employed in than 12 months earlier, including 153,000 young women and 94,000 young men. Similar temporary flexibilities to those introduced for Canada Summer Jobs 2020 have been applied this year to help employers operate. These include:

an increased wage subsidy for private and public sector employers;



an extension to the end date for employment to February 26, 2022 ; and

; and

allowing employers to hire staff on a part-time basis.

Private-sector small businesses with 50 or fewer employees and all public sector employers can receive funding for up to 75% of the provincial or territorial minimum hourly wage. Not-for-profit employers will continue to receive funding for up to 100% of the provincial or territorial minimum hourly wage and mandatory employment-related costs.

Employers interested in applying are invited to submit applications that complement this year's national priorities:

organizations that provide services to or intend to hire youth who self-identify as being part of under-represented groups or as having additional barriers to entering or staying in the labour market;



opportunities offered by organizations that provide services to persons with disabilities or intend to hire youth with disabilities;



opportunities for youth in rural areas, remote communities or official language minority communities;



opportunities offered by organizations that focus on protecting and conserving the environment; and



opportunities offered by employers impacted by COVID-19, in particular small businesses, in recognition of their contribution to the creation of jobs.

