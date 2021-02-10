Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover With Montel®, Providing A Home Away From Home For A Military Family

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, the leading mid-priced extended stay hotel company, is pleased to announce that it is the exclusive hospitality partner for season 25 of the home improvement show, Military Makeover with Montel ® airing on Lifetime TV and on the American Forces Network. Extended Stay America hosted Army Staff Sergeant Daniel Burgess and his family of four, providing them a home away from home at its Extended Stay America Port Charlotte property for the duration of their home makeover, which will be chronicled on air starting on February 12, 2021.

Military Makeover is an inspiring reality television series that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. Hosted and co-produced by TV personality and 22-year United States Marine Corps and Navy veteran, Montel Williams, the show travels to various cities across the U.S. giving back to deserving veterans and their families.

In the latest season, the Military Makeover team and their partners gift a home makeover to the Burgess family, including Daniel and Ganette Burgess, their two daughters, and service dog. Staff Sergeant Daniel Burgess spent 11 years in the Army before he was medically retired in 2014 after stepping on a hidden Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Afghan desert. Tragically, Daniel lost his right leg, sustained severe damage to his left leg, and suffered a traumatic brain injury, among a multitude of other injuries.

His family's desire is to make their Cape Coral home more accommodating for him with the help of Military Makeover and Extended Stay America, which welcomed the family to its nearby Port Charlotte hotel while their home was being transformed. The Burgess family enjoyed two fully furnished suites, with fully equipped kitchens, free in-room wi-fi, and the service and care of Extended Stay America's team of associates during their 15-night stay.

"It is an honor to be a part of Military Makeover and support the Burgesses," said Bruce Haase, President and Chief Executive Officer of Extended Stay America. "Daniel's story touches us all, and it is because of the courage of brave families like his that we can do what we do every single day - provide a comfortable and practical home away from home. Today and every day, we are deeply appreciative of our veterans and active military for their service and sacrifice."

In addition to employing hundreds of military veterans and reservists at our hotels and hotel support center, Extended Stay America is proud to welcome thousands of active military and veterans at its properties across the country each year and partnering with Military Makeover is an extension of the company's commitment to these heroes and our valued associates. To support military personnel and families, Extended Stay America offers Temporary Travel Duty (TDY) and Permanent Change of Station (PCS) rates at hundreds of hotels across the country and supports the Department of Defense by honoring the Department of Defense Flat Rate Policy. Whether military personnel are looking for a place to stay during relocation, reassignment, or Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC), Extended Stay America has everything they need for short or long stays - all at an affordable price, with no contract to sign and no minimum stay requirements.

With furnished suites complete with fully equipped kitchens, space for working and dining, free in-room wi-fi and premium cable, as well as on-site laundry, Extended Stay America feels like home for guests like the Burgess family, who need temporary housing. The family's experience staying at Extended Stay America Port Charlotte will be chronicled over seven episodes of Military Makeover, including interviews with the family about their personal story and the renovation of their home.

Extended Stay America exists to care for people who are building a better future for themselves and their families by providing a practical place to stay at a reasonable price. It is the only major hotel brand to remain 100% open since the beginning of the pandemic, acting as a haven for essential workers, students, veterans, active military, and others impacted by COVID-19.

To learn more, visit https://www.extendedstayamerica.com/military-makeover or @ExtendedStayAmerica, and tune into the Military Makeover season premiere on Lifetime ® and on the American Forces Network on February 12, 2021 at 7:30am EST/PST for the first episode of the Burgess family's home makeover.

About Extended Stay AmericaExtended Stay America ® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S. with 649 hotels. ESH Hospitality, Inc. ("ESH"), a subsidiary of Extended Stay America, Inc. ("ESA"), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 563 hotels and over 62,700 rooms in the U.S. ESA also franchises an additional 86 Extended Stay America ® hotels. Visit www.esa.com for more information.

Military Makeover with Montel ® , A BrandStar Original, is America's Leading Branded Reality TV Show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-host Art Edmonds, designer Jennifer Bertrand and contractor Ryan Stanley. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime ® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation - and the lives - of these deserving families.

For press inquiries, contact Jenn Wade, Nicole Lax, Sarah Meyer, or Audrey Chaddick at 415-483-5054 or extendedstayamericapr@jwadepr.com.