ExtendaTouch Connects Autism Caregivers In Partnership With The Autism Society Of America

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExtendaTouch, the innovative digital platform for caregivers to connect with each other, today announced a partnership with the Autism Society of America. Under the terms of the agreement, the Autism Society of America will reach out to their 73 affiliates providing their members a free caregiver account at ExtendaTouch. The agreement will provide a critical service of bringing caregivers together to support one another, widely disseminate information, and provide access to local non-profits to help simplify and improve the caregiving process. Learn more about ExtendaTouch here.

"The Autism Society is pleased to collaborate with ExtendaTouch to assist caregivers from across the country and in communities throughout the nation to connect with each other. Through ExtendaTouch, caregivers within the autism community can communicate online with others who have similar experiences. We want all our affiliates and their members to have access to this much-needed service," said Christopher Banks, President, and CEO of the Autism Society of America.

ExtendaTouch solves the problem of inefficiencies in an ad-hoc support system in the marketplace for caregivers. The Company specializes in matching the needs of caregivers with peer-to-peer support. Family and professional caregivers have enormous amounts of knowledge and experience. ExtendaTouch is the go-to organization for caregivers who are often overwhelmed, isolated, and lonely.

"We are creating a unifying caregiver community that provides a broad sense of protection, support, and belonging. It's the reason why we created ExtendaTouch. Caregivers and their loved ones within the autism spectrum face daily challenges from outright rejection to unfair stigmatizing myths. Our mission is to help those caregivers connect with each other to safely share information that will make their journey more productive and help create ways to gain acceptance and respect for those they love," said Andy Cramer, Founder of ExtendaTouch.

ExtendaTouch is a caregiver support network with a platform that enables fast, private, personal connections between caregivers. Contact is opt-in, and profiles are anonymous, allowing the caregivers to discuss sensitive topics, including self-care, without fear of stigma. ExtendaTouch understands the difficulties for caregivers to openly discuss their personal issues. Because of that, ExtendaTouch is the only platform that connects caregivers anonymously to further enable equality, diversity, and inclusion.

About ExtendaTouchExtendaTouch is a tech company that has developed a unique platform for relevantly matching caregivers. Their vision is to relieve overwhelmed family and paid caregivers worldwide and produce better outcomes for those needing chronic or occasional care. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, ExtendaTouch is free and can be accessed at www.extendatouch.com. For press inquiries, contact press@extendatouch.com

About the Autism Society of AmericaThe Autism Society of America has been improving the lives of all affected by autism for over 50 years and envisions a world where individuals and families living with autism can maximize their quality of life, are treated with the highest level of dignity, and live in a society in which their talents and skills are appreciated and valued. The Autism Society of America can be accessed at https://www.autism-society.org. For press inquiries, contact Carissa Joyce at cjoyce@autism-society.org.

