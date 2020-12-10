EXTASEE And Spanish Broadcasting System Collaborate For Livestream Series

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EXTASEE, the digital streaming agency and production studio, partnered with Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) for exclusive livestream productions with two of the most prominent artists on their roster, Nicky Jam and LUNAY. The livestream series can be found on the LaMúsica App, the top Hispanic-focused online streaming platform owned and operated by SBS.

LaMúsica Live, a series of innovative livestream concerts broadcasted by the LaMúsica App and the individual artists' YouTube channels, launched earlier this year after teaming up with EXTASEE. As the leading turnkey virtual livestream solution with 360-degree projection mapping technology, EXTASEE has responded to the changing needs of brands and artists alike in the live events industry.

The first artist to join this innovative virtual experience was Puerto Rican sensation LUNAY. The international star sang some of his greatest hits like "Soltera" and his newest single "Only Fans," while global fans were able to enjoy the show from the safety of their homes.

Nicky Jam, one of the most prolific artists in reggaeton and Latin trap, was the next artist to perform on the virtual series. He treated fans to classics such as "El Amante" and "Travesuras," as well as recent hits like "Polvo."

A leader in the entertainment industry, SBS created LaMúsica Live during the pandemic to provide their audience the next best thing to live music concerts - an entirely unique virtual experience that features their highly-acclaimed talent performing their hits to a global audience. By collaborating with EXTASEE, the agency housed at The Temple House, SBS was able to achieve their initiative and more.

"EXTASEE provided a safe environment for our artists, while also allowing us to achieve stunning visuals that we shared with our global audience. SBS has been at the forefront of the evolution of Hispanic entertainment and we are delighted to have teamed up with EXTASEE to continue our tradition of delivering engaging content that is easily accessible through a variety of digital platforms in major markets," said Christopher Martinez, Director of Business Affairs at SBS.

EXTASEE utilizes a proprietary platform of cutting-edge projection mapping technology, making it an unparalleled dynamic digital canvas. EXTASEE delivers a distinct competitive edge in today's challenging environment while also pioneering new frontiers that support immersive audience engagement safely, rapidly and cost effectively.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 250 affiliated stations reaching 94% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces and promotes a nationwide series of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including LaMúsica, a mobile app providing Latino-focused audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists and music aficionados. For more information, please visit www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

