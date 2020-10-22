Exro Technologies Inc. Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Sue Ozdemir, CEO, Exro Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EXRO) and her team joined Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, TMX Group to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and to open the market.

Exro Technologies Inc. is a Canadian based clean tech company commercializing patented technology designed to advance existing rotating electric machine systems. It is engaged in the design, development, and production of electronics for electric motors and batteries. The company serves car/truck, bus, generator, appliance, elevator, escalator, conveyor, ship drive, fan, pump, crane, HVAC, compressor, vacuum, train, industrial motor, wind turbine, and subway markets. For more information please visit https://www.exro.com/

Date: Thursday, October 22, 2020Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

