Expro Wins Over $50 Million In Subsea Well Contracts For Asia/Australia

Leading provider of energy services, Expro (NYSE: XPRO), has secured four significant subsea well access contracts in South East Asia and Australia worth in excess of $50 million.

The company has won two contracts in Australia and two in Malaysia.

In Australia, Expro has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract for the abandonment of 18 subsea wells and the removal of open water production trees. The project will require Expro to deliver an integrated subsea solution, including its industry-leading Intervention Riser System (IRS), to access the wells and undertake plug and abandonment work.

Also in Australia, Expro has been commissioned to deliver an integrated program for a new subsea development. The major contract will include the delivery of a complete subsea completion landing string package and a bespoke high-rate surface well test system.

In Malaysia, Expro has been awarded a seven-figure contract for the provision of large bore electro hydraulic subsea landing string equipment for a new subsea deepwater campaign. Expro was selected due to its outstanding operational performance on similar campaigns in the area during 2019 and 2020.

Also in Malaysia, Shell has awarded Expro a substantial contract for the provision of a subsea landing string integrated package for the Gumusut-Kakap deepwater field. The contract is for a fixed scope of work on four development wells.

Graham Cheyne, Expro's Vice President of Well Access and Subsea, commented: "The award of these significant contracts enhances our strong reputation as a global leader in the subsea well access space and allows us to further demonstrate our capabilities in the growing Asian and Australian markets. This follows the broadening of our subsea intervention capabilities during 2019 and 2020, with the completion of successful IRS deepwater operations in Mauritania.'

"As activity in the international subsea oil and gas sector increases following several challenging years, our unique and integrated service portfolio, together with industry recognised expertise and operational excellence, places Expro in a very strong position to support all of our client's subsea well access activity."

Mrinal Vohra, Expro's Region Vice President of Asia Pacific, added:"Expro's excellent safety record, coupled with our service quality performance and extensive operational knowledge in Asia and Australia, ensures we can safely deliver technical and operational excellence to customers in this region. We look forward to executing the work scope associated with these multiple contract awards to enhance our already strong position in the subsea market."

