Expro (NYSE: XPRO), a leading provider of energy services, today launches Galea™ - the world's first fully autonomous well intervention system - to maximize production while reducing intervention costs, HSE risks and environmental impact.

Expro's Galea™ - the World's First Fully Autonomous Well Intervention System (Photo: Business Wire)

Galea™ replaces larger, conventional and more labor-intensive wireline rig-ups for a range of slickline operations such as solids removal, plug setting/pulling and logging surveys. Galea™ can be configured in a variety of operating modes to suit a range of applications onshore and offshore.

In fully autonomous mode, Galea™ deploys a tool string into the well either at regular intervals or as defined by the well conditions. With continuous remote monitoring available from anywhere in the world, Galea™ can increase production at reduced operating costs and remove personnel from the worksite while significantly reducing the carbon footprint of intervention operations.

In semi-autonomous mode, Galea™ performs a pre-programmed intervention sequence, initiated locally or remotely. This benefits multi-well platforms or pads where regular interventions - such as paraffin wax scraping operations - are required. A small, self-contained intervention package permanently located at the well site eliminates the need for a wireline unit or truck.

The system also reduces the impact of operations on the environment around the well site. Galea has several fail-safe features to ensure containment and eliminate potential wire-breaks during interventions.

In manual mode, Galea™ enables quick rig-up intervention compared to conventional operations. When not in use, the system occupies a fraction of the well site or deck-space required for a standard slickline winch unit and PCE package. A single lift, enclosed rotating parts and the elimination of slickline wire across open deck-space enhance the system's safety credentials.

Max Tseplic, Expro's Vice President of Well Intervention said:

"Galea™ maximizes production while reducing operational overheads by using an intelligent, autonomous system to perform a variety of slickline operations.

"Frequent, routine interventions typically involve significant manpower and equipment, which are costly. Planning these operations is often restricted by the availability of hardware and crew. The environmental impact of regular interventions, and the movement of vehicles and equipment, are also significant, as is the HSE risk to crew in traveling to and from well sites and performing operations.

"Galea™ eliminates these challenges by removing the movement of people and equipment to the well site for each intervention. Remote control and 24/7 monitoring reduce HSE risk and allow production to continue in inaccessible areas. The reduced environmental impact of using Galea™ helps asset managers comply with environmental regulations."

Galea™ is the latest addition to Expro's portfolio of future-facing technologies, which together with best-in-class safety and service quality, allows Expro to deliver cost-effective, innovative solutions to increase production and reduce emissions.

Recognized for extraordinary performance, championing safety and long-standing partnerships, Expro is focused on unleashing the power of data and digital transformation as key drivers that enable customers to make more timely and informed decisions.

Expro

Working for clients across the entire well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and best-in-class safety and service quality. The company's extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well integrity and intervention.

Founded in 1938, Expro has more than 6,500 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with over 100 locations.

