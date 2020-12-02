Express Your IndividualiTEA For A Chance To Win $500 And A Year's Supply Of Tea

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are all reaching for things that bring us joy this year, which is why The Tea Council of the USA is excited to kick off their fifth annual #IndividualiTEA Photo Sharing Sweepstakes to hear how tea is bringing comfort to households across the nation. For a chance to win $500, a year's supply of tea and a self-care prize pack, steep a cup of black, green, white, oolong or dark tea and share a photo or video and description on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #IndividualiTEA. You must tag @TeaCouncil in the photo, video or description to be entered. For a bonus entry, follow @TeaCouncil on Instagram or Twitter.

All true teas - black, green, white, oolong and dark - stem from the same plant called Camellia sinesis. L-theanine, an amino acid most commonly found in tea leaves, may reduce mental and physical stress and produce feelings of relaxation by increasing levels of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), serotonin, dopamine and alpha wave activity. 1

"Tea is like a hug in a cup and each blend provides a unique flavor to match your personality and mood, making it a perfect addition to any self-care or work-from-home routine," says Peter Goggi, President of the Tea Council of the USA. "As we prepare for National Hot Tea Month and Day in January, we look forward to seeing how tea enthusiasts find comfort in their favorite beverage during this uncertain time."

Take a moment to express your #IndividualiTEA! Whether you enjoy sipping your tea while taking a bath, brewing it to perfection while cooking, or while diving into a new book, the Tea Council can't wait to hear from you.

The #IndividualiTEA Photo Sharing Sweepstakes runs through January 31, 2021. Enter as many times as you'd like and tag and tell your friends! Visit Tea Council of the USA's website or follow @TeaCouncil on Instagram and Twitter to learn more about tea's comforting quali-TEAs and how to make the most of your #TeaTime with recipes, health facts and more.

#IndividualiTEA Photo-Sharing Sweepstakes Details

Share a photo or video and explanation of the ways, times and places you like to cook with or sip your favorite tea (it can be as unique as you'd like!) on https://bit.ly/3lqpCUp or on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #IndividualiTEA and tag @TeaCouncil in the photo or video.

For a bonus entry, follow the Tea Council of the USA on Instagram or Twitter at @TeaCouncil.

A copy of the official rules can be found here.

About the Tea Council of the USA:The Tea Council of the USA is a non-profit association that was formed in 1950 as a joint partnership between tea packers, importers and allied industries within the United States, and the major tea producing countries. It functions as the promotional arm of the tea industry with a primary goal of increasing overall awareness of tea by providing information about its many positive attributes. One of the Council's primary objectives is the dissemination of key scientific findings about tea to the public. The Tea Council does this in several ways including: funding scientific meetings to bring tea researchers from around the world together to share key information and identify next steps for future research projects; and working with health organizations and international scientists to disseminate information about potential positive health effects of tea consumption on a public level.

1 Hidese, S., Ogawa, S., Ota, M., Ishida, I., Yasukawa, Z., Ozeki, M., & Kunugi, H. (2019). Effects of L-Theanine Administration on Stress-Related Symptoms and Cognitive Functions in Healthy Adults: A Randomized Controlled Trial. Nutrients, 11(10), 2362. doi.org/10.3390/nu11102362

CONTACT: Christina Deecken, cdeecken@pollock-pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/express-your-individualitea-for-a-chance-to-win-500-and-a-years-supply-of-tea-301183799.html

SOURCE The Tea Council of the USA