Express Mobile, Inc. Asserts Patent Infringement Suits Against Nine Leading Technology Firms

NOVATO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Mobile, Inc. (XMO), a pioneering leader in Web 2.0 and mobile technology, announced that it has filed nine lawsuits against some of the biggest names in e-commerce and technology for patent infringement. The defendants include Atlassian, DropBox, eBay, Expedia, FaceBook, Google, HubSpot, Microsoft and Squarespace.

XMO's Chair and founder Steven H. Rempell began developing the patents and technology at issue in the late 1990s.

Mr. Rempell began his career with IBM, where he co-developed the Houston Automatic Spooling Program (HASP) software system for Mobil Oil (now Exxon Mobil). He went on to cofound Beyond Words, where he invented the first Graphical Word Processing System which was licensed to IBM, Canon and IMSAI, as well as MicroPro Japan, which became the second largest microcomputer software company in Japan.

Based on Mr. Rempell's inventions, XMO now holds key foundational patents that cover What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) website development methods and the integration of web services into web and mobile solutions.

Mr. Rempell's foundational patents are fundamental to modern solutions architecture and design, particularly for Web 2.0 applications such as mobile and desktop website generation, social media, e-commerce websites, among other industries.

The technology that Mr. Rempell created allows content to be authored so that it looks optimized on any device (cross-platform and responsive design solutions). As such, it is widely used throughout the e-commerce, social media and digital presence industries.

"I am a lifelong inventor and have been developing software technologies globally for companies for close to 50 years. We don't want to stop the defendants or anyone from using our patents - we just want to be paid a fair royalty," said Mr. Rempell.

XMO is represented in the litigation by five of the country's premiere trial firms: Feinberg Day Kramer; King & Spalding; MoloLamken; Steptoe & Johnson and The Devlin Law Firm.

The lawsuits were filed in U.S. District Courts in the District of Delaware, the Northern District of California and the Western District of Texas.

XMO filed similar patent infringement lawsuits in 2019 against GoDaddy, Shopify, Web.com and Wix.

Feinberg Day Kramer partner Robert Kramer noted, "It's not every day that a small firm like XMO takes on so many of the largest e-commerce entities. Steve Rempell is a true internet technology pioneer who developed essential, valuable patents for Web 2.0 and mobile technology and should be fairly compensated for his efforts."

XMO's CEO Jeff Samuelson added, "I've known Steve for almost 50 years. He suffered a near-fatal accident in 2011, just at the cusp of XMO scaling its business operations, which caused XMO to lose its position in a burgeoning marketplace. We are so pleased that Steve has overcome his challenges to lead XMO in its patent monetization efforts."

About Express Mobile, Inc.Founded in 2006 by inventor Steven H. Rempell, Express Mobile Inc. (XMO) is a leader in mobile and desktop website generation, social media and e-commerce websites. Since 2012, XMO has licensed its patent portfolio to a wide variety of companies. For more information, visit http://xpressmo.com.

