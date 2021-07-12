Express Employment Professionals Reports Strong Growth And Accelerated Development In Six New Markets In First Half Of 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Employment Professionals, the leading global staffing provider franchise, announced today it has experienced notable success in the first half of 2021, signing a total of 27 franchise agreements, an 8% increase year-over-year, which included completing 22 resales. As a result of these franchise agreements, Express will enter six new markets in the coming months, including Rockford, Illinois; Woodbury, New Jersey; Scarborough, Ontario; Detroit, Michigan; Niagara Falls, Ontario; and Canberra, Australia.

The Canberra location marks Express' first official franchise agreement following the brand's acquisition of Frontline Recruitment Group, a recruiting and staffing company in Australia and New Zealand, in early 2020. The franchisees, Sylvi and Gary Elix, converted their existing Frontline business to an Express and plan to open a second location in the capital.

Express' continued relevance in the current economic environment and its success has fueled a surge in franchise development this year, positioning the brand for strong growth in key target markets throughout the remainder of 2021 and beyond. In the first half of this year, Express hosted six virtual discovery days with more than 30 prospective franchise candidates interested in entrepreneurial opportunities.

"Our services have proved to be extremely valuable as the world begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic that caused many to actively search for new careers. We are fortunate to have such a strong network of franchisees whose passion fuels them to prioritize helping local businesses and members of their respective communities," said Bill Stoller, CEO of Express Employment Professionals. "There are many markets across the country in need of a professional staffing agency, and it is our mission to find the best entrepreneurs to bring our proven business model to where it is needed most. We've experienced incredible momentum this year and are only expecting that strong growth to accelerate."

Express Employment Professionals is the number-one flexible staffing franchise for people, communities and businesses. The company works with job seekers to help them find the right job for their skills and experience, and annually employs over 552,000 people across 830+ franchise locations worldwide. Express has been recognized as the staffing category leader on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious and highly competitive Franchise 500 ranking of the top franchise opportunities for 11 consecutive years and its franchisees have average annual sales per territory of over $5.4 million in the U.S.

Express's long-term goal of putting a million people to work annually is at the heart of its company's vision: to help as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people. The brand is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Express Employment Professionals, contact Vinny Provenzano, Vice President of Franchising, at vinny.provenzano@expresspros.com or visit www.expressfranchising.com.

ABOUT EXPRESS EMPLOYMENT PROFESSIONALSAt Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 526,000 people globally in 2020. For more information, visit www.ExpressPros.com.

