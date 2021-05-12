Exploring The Twisted Landscape Of A Murderer's Mind - John H. Mudgett Wins Silver Medal In ELit Book Awards For Psychological Horror, 'Crazy Is As Crazy Does: The Life Of A Serial Killer'

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pseudonymous author John H. Mudgett announced that his novella, "Crazy Is as Crazy Does" was recently awarded an eLit Book Awards Silver Medal in the Horror Category. The 12 th annual awards program honors the very best of digital publishing and is open to all English publishers across North America and those abroad publishing for an American market. "Crazy Is as Crazy Does" is a tensely clever, first-person psychological thriller that deep-dives into the world of an experienced serial killer. The e-book is available for purchase via Amazon, and is free for Kindle Unlimited readers.

Synopsis: The fictional protagonist, John Goodman, is an amalgam of human predation and darkness, carefully stitched from the ragged shreds of multiple serial killers' lives - shadowy predators that have stalked the American landscape for centuries. But though he is fictional, the circumstances of Goodman's dark life are firmly rooted in historical characters and events. "Crazy Is as Crazy Does" begins in 1955 and follows John as he evolves from a timid and disorganized criminal into a powerful mastermind of deception and intimidation. The story takes readers on a journey through the 75-year-old killer's life, ending shortly after the capture of the Golden State Killer in 2018. But like all unreliable narrators, readers are forced to grapple with an important question: Can they accurately separate fact from Goodman's twisted fiction? Readers quickly discover that the real horror unfolding is twofold: the murderous activities described by Goodman himself, and the twisted transformations of those around him - culminating in a shocking, high stakes ending.

"The book is an exploration of evil - but not some evil that is distant and unknown," said decorated Navy veteran and author David Brown ( John H. Mudgett). "Readers have to ask themselves: What leads someone to kill another just for self-gratification? How does a killer manage to elude detection for his entire life, even if he's prolific? Who was the 'Zodiac Killer,' and why did he abruptly stop antagonizing the police with his encrypted letters? And who helped Officer Roseland escape from jail? I explore these questions, along with other real killers from history, with names like the Co-ed Killer, the Texas Tower Sniper, the Damsel of Death, The Killer Clown, and The Lizard King."

From "Crazy Is as Crazy Does": "I opened the trunk of my broke down car to make sure my little package was wrapped tight. She was okay with her hands and feet loosely hogtied. She was lying sideways, stomach-up, her back putting pressure on her limbs against the spare tire container located at the bottom of the trunk. When I opened the trunk lid, I saw her head move slightly, her eyes wide open and her mouth filled with a tennis ball which was duct-taped around her entire head. I could hear her struggling to breathe but knew she would not die until I decided. I was overpowered by that feeling of total intoxication. Soon I would get to hear her scream when I ripped the duct tape from her head tearing off clumps of her hair with it. I imagined the look she would be giving me."

