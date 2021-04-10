Explore World Up Closer - DDPAI MINI5 4K Sharing Dash Cam

SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDPAI MINI5 dashcam was launched in 2020 and became one of top 7 dash cam on Aliexpress. MINI5 dash cam is an amazing dash camera available with the feature of capturing the road at Real 4K (3840 x 2160P@30fps / front lens). It comes with high-sensitivity 8MP CMOS SONY IMX415 Sensor along with DDPAI unique Realcube Image Processing Technology.

It is even equipped with power f/1.8 aperture @ 7 glass camera lens to capture rich color pictures day and night and crystal clear videos even in low-light scenarios. As it has super night vision technology, it helps to take comparatively clearer images and footage when you record in low light condition.

Moreover, DDPAI MINI5 has GPS tracking and built-in WiFi with the help of which you can download or view your recorded 4K videos directly on Android or iOS devices and share with family or friends on social media. The dash cam supports 5GHz WiFi with an eMMC built-in storage for a faster transmissions of recording and a smoother experience of downloading and replaying recording.

With advanced driver-assistance system, driving is becoming smarter and safer. ADAS help drivers to learn better about the road condition like people walking closely, closer car distance, front car starting or lane departure.

MINI5 dash cam has been designed in a way to withstand extreme weather conditions right from -4°F to 158°F to fulfil the requirements of extremely hot like Florida, Arizona, or extremely cold Alaska, Montana. Also, it has 24 hours parking mode and G-sensor that detects an instant collision or shock, and at the same time, the camera will automatically lock video and loop record driving incidents as well.

Based on visual technology, DDPAI grows up quickly recently these years and launched many popular products like MINI5 dash cam or DDPAI mola N3 dash cam. DDPAI is the first one to be innovative in giving the car dash cam social attributes with functions like remote shooting, online editing and beautifying, video download and social sharing. For eight years, DDPAI keeps changing by developing interesting dash cam features and innovative technology of visual perception, like from 1080P to 4K resolution, from TF card to e-MMC internal storage, from ordinary images to cool SR effects, from 2.4GHz WiFi to high-speed 5GHz WiFi...In addition to interesting consumer products, DDPAI also enriches driving experiences and driving efficiency by upgrading smart cockpits and smart travel. Extensively cooperating with SAIC, Shouqi, Geely, JAC, XPeng, Didi, T3 Go and other motor companies, DDPAI never stop innovating and always strives to carry out its original mission - to empower intelligent travel and share an interesting life.

