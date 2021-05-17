EXPLORE, DISCOVER, CELEBRATE BEING YOU: Global Speaker And Best-Selling Author Creates First-Ever Being You Day

HOUSTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- May 22, 2021 will celebrate the world's first International Being You Day, pioneered by Dr. Dain Heer, author of the best-selling book Being You, Changing the World. The day has been created to explore what it truly means to be you, beyond the projections of society and need for perfection, and to help people to discoverthe beauty of you and your unique capabilities, while also celebrating everyone's differences.

"What if we could come together for a day and not have to pretend to be someone we are not? What if we could drop the masks, explore what it means to truly be us and celebrate what makes us different, instead of trying to hide it?" shares Dr. Dain Heer, creator of International Being You Day. "Let's consider what May 22 nd could look like if we all walked around without wrongness - just fully accepting ourselves and those around us?"

Twenty years ago, Dr. Dain Heer was in such judgment of himself and overwhelmed with trying to fit in, that the exhaustion took its toll and he wanted to end his life. Since making the choice to live, he has dedicated his life's work to lead other people out of judgment and into an appreciation of themselves.

He went on to publish his book, Being You, Changing the World in 2011, which became an international bestseller and was translated into 17 different languages. After receiving thousands of messages from people around the world telling him how his book gave them hope, Dr. Dain was inspired to take the message of Being You to an even greater level, and International Being You Day was born.

"My hope for this day is that people know they are not wrong and that their perceived wrongness is their strongness. I want everyone to know no matter what is going on in the world, you still have you and a greater sense of possibilities still exists!"

To honor the world's first International Being You Day there will be 8 hours of live coverage at www.beingyouday.com with interviews from thought leaders and celebrities sharing stories and tools on the power of difference and authenticity.

What is Being You?Being You isn't about getting everything right. It's about exploring you, creating you, and being the energy of you, whatever that may look like in any given situation. When you start being you, you stop being the effect of the world around you. You're in the driver's seat and you know deep within that any situation can be changed -- and that your choices create the world and future.

