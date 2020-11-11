Explore AEC Industry Trends With Microsol Resources At Autodesk University 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsol Resources is exhibiting at Autodesk University (AU) 2020 on November 17-20. Join us at our virtual booth to see the latest architecture, engineering, and construction industry trends and how new digital tools are changing our approach to the built world. There is no cost to attend AU 2020, but registration is required.

There will be live sessions where attendees can join in and listen live to the presentations, ask questions, and interact with presenters. Also, Microsol Resources will be presenting two break-out sessions discussing AEC trends, including:

November 18 , 2020 | 9:00am PT | 12:00pm ET Ask the Experts: Optimizing Rhino.Inside RevitTo be an effective designer today, you need tools to quickly develop your designs and accurately communicate them to all project stakeholders. Join Joseph Freund of Microsol Resources and Rhino experts Scott Davidson and Ehsan Iran-Nejad from McNeel Associates to hear more about the Rhino workflow from early design and model exploration refinement and documentation using Revit. During this presentation, you will get a sneak peek into the new ability of the Rhino 7 inside Revit technology, using Grasshopper to extract the geometry of a Revit element, and tips for writing your custom scripts. Our Rhino experts will share new features under development and tips and tricks for a seamless Rhino workflow. It's an opportunity to bring and ask your questions and learn what's new!

Register Now.

November 19 , 2020 | 9:00am PT | 12:00pm ET Achieve Seamless Project Collaboration & Storage Using PanzuraNeed to optimize data storage management and distribution in the cloud? Join our presentation with Dan Gallivan of Payette and Greg Wesner of Panzura as we discuss innovative cloud storage solutions that combine the flexibility, security and cost benefits of centralized storage. Dan will be sharing how to enable a remote architecture studio work force and support distributed team specially during these times of working from elsewhere. It's a chance to build your skills, expand your professional network, and get inspired by the new possibilities.

Register now.

Contact: Anna Liza Montenegro, amontenegro@microsolresources.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/explore-aec-industry-trends-with-microsol-resources-at-autodesk-university-2020-301170370.html

SOURCE Microsol Resources Corp.